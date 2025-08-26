Man Exonerated after 29 Years in Prison Sues LA County for Wrongful Conviction

LOS ANGELES — The Law Offices of Jarrett Adams on Monday announced a lawsuit on behalf of East Los Angeles resident Humberto “Beto” Duran, who spent nearly three decades wrongfully incarcerated.

The lawsuit, filed by Adams along with attorney Megan Denkers Baca, founder of the California Innocence Advocates, names the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the County of Los Angeles, and defendants Daniel Batanero, Robert Perry and Ruben Bejarano.

“The federal civil rights action filed with the Central District of California Western Division has been taken to obtain compensatory damages, costs and attorney fees for the fabrication of inculpatory evidence, the suppression of exculpatory evidence, and the wrongful conviction of Duran, resulting in the now 51-year-old being held in custody in violation of his constitutional rights for nearly three decades,” the press release stated.

Duran, who was sentenced to two life terms for the murder of gang member Albert Gonzalez and the attempted murder of witness Monica Rivera, was exonerated after the retraction of the lone eyewitness testimony, according to the release.

The statement said Duran was granted parole in January 2023, his convictions were overturned the following year, and by the end of 2024 the case against his conviction was dismissed. In April 2025, a petition for factual innocence was granted, allowing Duran to seek state compensation for the years he spent wrongfully imprisoned.

His attorney, Jarrett Adams, said, “This action seeks injunctive and equitable relief against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the County of Los Angeles to reform their unconstitutional policies and customs that were the moving force behind the constitutional rights violations suffered by Mr. Duran. We are asking for compensation for the extensive list of damages he suffered while wrongly imprisoned.

“While in jail, our client lost the opportunities to join the United States Marine Corps, to continue his education, to build a career, and to enjoy life’s activities. He’ll never regain those lost years or heal fully from all the abuse he was subjected to. Mr. Duran deserves just compensation so he can finally have closure to this nightmare that has lasted two plus decades,” Adams said.

The release said Duran experienced numerous injuries and health problems while incarcerated, including a brain tumor, severe hearing loss, asthma, kidney failure, assaults by prisoners and prison staff resulting in traumatic head injuries, and other serious wounds.

It also reported that Duran continues to suffer from mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder. While imprisoned, he also endured labile mood, avolition, cognitive decline, and visual and auditory hallucinations.

“The California Innocence Advocates reinvestigated Duran’s case for seven years before we were able to file a petition in 2024 asking for an overturn of his conviction based on the only eyewitness admitting she lied on the stand when she swore she saw Duran shoot Gonzalez,” Baca said.

“Our client’s name has finally been cleared after a trifecta of wrongs were brought to light: Rivera’s recanting testimony; a trial lawyer, later disbarred, who had a grossly ineffective defense; and sheriff’s deputies who targeted Duran for prosecution by violating numerous police practices,” she said.

The release detailed some of the flawed practices the Sheriff’s Department used, including coercive interrogation techniques, manipulating audio recordings of witness interviews, and allowing Rivera’s cousin — defendant Batanero — to participate in the investigation despite not being a homicide detective.

The statement also cited a history of misconduct within the department dating back to the 1980s, including suppressing exculpatory evidence, pressuring a witness to falsely identify a suspect, beating and arresting a suspect without justification, and fabricating police reports.

One case in 1990 involved several sheriff’s deputies who were charged with federal crimes in connection with the theft of more than $1 million during drug raids.

Numerous deputies were convicted on corruption charges in that case, and testimony revealed that deputies beat suspects, stole money, and framed people by taking narcotics from evidence storage and planting it in homes and vehicles. It was also revealed that deputies lied in search warrant affidavits and fabricated reports, the release stated.

