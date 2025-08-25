Court Watch: Judge Orders Protective Order Despite Witness Statement in Yolo County Case

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — In a further arraignment case on Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court, the complaining witness told the judge her fiancé was arrested after a miscommunication and asked the court to dismiss the case and decline to issue a protective order.

The accused was charged with felony infliction of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and held on a $30,000 surety bond. During the arraignment, the complaining witness, who as indicated, is also the accused’s fiancé, gave a statement.

Before the dispute, the complaining witness said she had been injured in a previous fall that caused injuries to her elbow, knee, foot and head. She clarified that her injuries were not from any “physical” altercations with her fiancé.

The argument between the accused and his fiancé happened on July 19 in front of their garage door, which led to a neighbor misinterpreting the situation and calling police. When officers arrived, the complaining witness said she was “emotional and scared” but explained her injuries. She said police responded that “they needed to follow procedure.”

She said the two had a “loving relationship” and that she never “called the police or complained” during or after their argument, reiterating it was the neighbor who called. She also said that four hours after the argument, when her sister took her to a doctor’s appointment, her sister did not notice any injuries or marks on her face.

The complaining witness requested that her sister be allowed to testify and clarify the incident, countering the police report.

After hearing the statement, the court still found good cause to order a no-harass criminal protective order, citing the declaration of cause, the complaining witness’s statement at the original arraignment hearing, and her most recent testimony.

