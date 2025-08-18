Court Watch: Yolo County Prosecutor Opposes Release of Accused Despite Nonviolent Charges

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. – A Yolo County prosecutor argued Friday during a Superior Court preliminary hearing that a man charged only with nonviolent crimes should not be released to post-release community supervision (PRCS), claiming he posed a danger to the public.

The accused had originally been charged with petty theft and vandalism, not violent crimes, and later picked up additional nonviolent charges following his release. Despite the nonviolent nature of the alleged offenses, the prosecution opposed his release, stating he would be a public threat.

The court found good cause to continue the hearing after Deputy Public Defender Mary LeClair said she had not yet met with the accused. The prosecution was also missing a witness and unable to proceed.

LeClair filed a motion for release, explaining that the accused had been arrested for felony vandalism after being released on his own recognizance in a pending felony petty theft case in Yolo County.

She argued that his most recent offense stemmed from difficulties with his medications. He is in the process of switching to a form of medication better suited to his needs, which she said would stabilize his behavior.

LeClair told the court that the accused has stable housing and a case manager who is helping him manage his medications. The case manager was present in court.

She asked for release, stressing that the latest offense was connected to medical issues and that his prior charges were nonviolent. She added that the accused was willing to wear an ankle monitor if released.

Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Spatola countered that the motion was inappropriate because the man was arrested again shortly after his last release. He argued that if released, the accused could commit more felonies and posed a public safety risk.

Spatola asked the court to keep him in custody despite the defense’s arguments linking the vandalism charges to medication issues. LeClair responded that her client had been participating in a Full Service Partnership mental health program and noted that individuals in the program often struggle with the transition.

Probation Officer Sean Schaer agreed with Spatola’s objection, citing concerns about the man’s prior release.

Judge Catherine Hohenwarter sided with the defense and granted the motion, releasing the accused to probation under PRCS. He is scheduled to report to probation on Monday.

