California Bill Aims to Protect Children in Immigrant Families from Deportation

People clash with U.S. Border Patrol after a traffic collision with one of their vehicles during an immigration raid in Bell on June 20, 2025. Photo by Carlin Stiehl, Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — A coalition of more than 50 advocacy organizations is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB 495, the Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025, legislation designed to protect children left stranded when immigrant parents are detained or deported, according to a press release from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

The demand comes after a CNN investigation revealed that since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, U.S.-born children across the country have been left without a parent as a direct result of hardline immigration enforcement policies.

The report described families torn apart by Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, eliciting an emotional response from immigrant rights groups who called the crisis outright cruel.

The coalition, led by the Alliance for Children’s Rights, Public Counsel, and CHIRLA, argues that Trump’s focus on mass deportations has left families in chaos, a “disturbing” trend that places children at heightened risk of neglect and trauma.

“This type of cruelty has no name and place in America,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA.

“California must stand with these Californians and set an example of humanity and compassion for those suffering the indignities of these cruel and racist raids,” Salas said. “We urge Governor Newsom to stand for these children and our families by signing this bill today.”

The coalition and state Assemblywoman Celeste Rodriguez have partnered to advance AB 495 to offer hope to parents separated from their children. The bill ensures family emergency contact planning support, according to the fact sheet.

AB 495 strengthens family stability and maintains that parents torn away will not lose their parental rights. It guarantees children under the age of 18 will be cared for by someone the parents trust, the fact sheet underscores.

Rodriguez framed the bill as both a preventive solution and a moral obligation. “Families are enduring the unthinkable right now — separation from their children,” she said.

“AB 495 empowers parents to make arrangements and preserve their parental rights, so that California’s kids are not left with strangers and instead will be cared for by people they already know and love,” Rodriguez said. “While the Trump administration is fearmongering and disappearing our community members, California must step up. We have a moral duty to expand protections for our immigrant and mixed-status families.”

Advocates also stress that family separations create conditions that place children at risk of harm, according to the release.

The release quoted Kay Buck, CEO of the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking LA (CAST), who said these separations can expose children to exploitation.

“Recently, one of our young clients was left without care after her guardian was detained. CAST was able to step in, but most families don’t have that safety net,” Buck said. “AB 495 gives families the tools to make clear caregiving plans so kids are never left alone in a crisis. This bill is about protecting children, preventing abuse, and keeping families connected.”

Kristin Power, vice president of policy and advocacy for the Alliance for Children’s Rights, highlighted the broader coalition effort behind AB 495.

“We applaud Assemblywoman Celeste Rodriguez for her stalwart leadership supporting California families in times of crisis. AB 495 promotes family preparedness plans to assist in preparing for separations and improves caregiving options for families,” Power said. “We join our co-sponsors CHIRLA and Public Counsel in urging Governor Newsom to step up for children by signing this critical legislation.”

The same concerns were echoed by Sharon Balmer Cartagena, directing attorney for Public Counsel.

“Family separations are happening again, with children coming home from school to find their parents gone. Now more than ever, California needs to improve the legal tools families can use to plan for these separations and ensure they are not permanent,” Cartagena said.

