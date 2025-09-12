Op-ed | AB 715 Wants to Censor Our Children’s (and Society’s) History

By the slimmest of margins of legal process, the Education Committee is obliged to hear AB 715 for a third time. AB 715 authors claim that sweeping oversight of antisemitism in our educational system is needed to make our classrooms safe. What has been argued for ineffectively for a year (almost to the day) now, by every trick in the book, wants a third try with hours left in the legislative session.

Please let your State Senators know that you are opposed to AB 715

The CA Coalition to Defend Public Education* requests we reject AB 715. AB 715, as amended, is a deeply flawed bill with potentially disastrous consequences for both free speech and for protecting Jews from antisemitism.

“…extraordinary exceptions have been made to carry forward the harmful demands of the bill, and the latest amended language continues to bury the bill’s true and ultimate intent of censoring what is taught…” (CA Coalition to Defend Public Education).

Because the bill did not adhere to basic civil liberties and because of the growing coalition against AB 715, the bill’s proponents seek to amend the bill so it needs to be heard by just one Senate Committee, and the proponents have waited until the last minute (of the last day of the legislative session) to provide the amended language.

The proponents of AB 715 answer that the highly objectionable office of “Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator,” the key carryover provision from the original bill, would be to add a separate bill, SB 48, to patch in a “Religious Discrimination Coordinator.”

We are expected to believe that the addition of two curriculum control officers would represent a balance. And what could possibly go wrong with a state-sponsored official with the title of Religious Discrimination Coordinator?

The last-minute amended AB 715 still elevates antisemitism above other forms of discrimination and maintains that “vilification” (which is open to anyone’s interpretation) of Israel’s actions constitutes discrimination.

The last-second amended AB 715 also would make sure that deviations from the bill’s requirements are addressed as discrimination and remedied.

Because AB 715 curtails the fundamental freedom of debate we hope our Senate committee chairs will reject the bill for a third and final time.

We reaffirm our Jewish siblings’ and all students’ rights to academic freedom, to collectively learn without artificial inhibitions, examining history and culture collectively, and all human endeavor critically.

Classrooms have laws to keep all students safe. We, the co-signers, are convinced that AB 715 will harm the classroom, and make classrooms and our communities less safe.

*CA Coalition to Defend Public Education is made up of over 117 California educational organizations, like the California Teachers Association, social justice organizations, law organizations and faith based groups. Millions of Californians say no to AB 715.

