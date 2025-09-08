Court Watch: Judge Allows Contact Despite Prosecution’s Request

WOODLAND, Calif. — In Yolo County Superior Court on Friday, Judge Clara Levers placed a man charged with domestic violence under supervised own recognizance (SOR) release during his arraignment hearing, rejecting prosecutors’ request to prohibit him from contacting his family.

The accused is charged with a felony count of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and an enhancement of circumstances in aggravation.

Deputy District Attorney Diane Ortiz told the court that the victim originally requested a no-contact order but later changed that request to a no-harassment order. Despite the change, the prosecution continued to seek a no-contact order.

Ortiz argued that the violence occurred in front of the accused’s 16-year-old daughter and emphasized the accused’s history of domestic abuse. Ortiz said the family only switched their request to avoid “more trouble” and pointed out that the accused admitted to “socking” the victim and causing injury.

Deputy Public Defender Katie De Anda countered that the family explicitly asked for a no-harassment order and wished to remain in contact with the accused through phone or text. De Anda told the court the family “knows how to resolve conflicts better than the state” and raised concerns about the accused’s mental health conditions.

De Anda urged the court to impose a stay-away order that would allow the accused to maintain remote contact with his wife and children but prohibit him from approaching them physically. Ortiz rejected that proposal, citing the accused’s domestic violence history.

Judge Levers asked whether the accused could comply with SOR (supervised own recognizance) conditions by living away from his home and family. De Anda confirmed he could stay with a close relative in Woodland and still report to probation officers and the court on time.

Despite the prosecution’s arguments, Judge Levers granted the defense request, imposing a criminal protective order under SOR. The accused cannot return to within 100 yards of his primary residence, his wife, or his children.

He is ordered to report to a probation officer next week. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17 at Yolo County Superior Court.

