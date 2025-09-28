Federal Judge Rules in Favor of National Queer Theater in First Amendment Case against NEA

“The National Endowment for the Arts was created to support art from all parts of American society, and we are relieved Judge Smith is affirming our constitutional freedom of speech in this case.” – Adam Odsess-Rubin, Founding Artistic Director of National Queer Theater

NEW YORK – A federal judge has ruled in favor of National Queer Theater and other arts organizations, finding that the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) violated the First Amendment by disfavoring grant applicants accused of promoting so-called “gender ideology.”

On Friday, September 19, U.S. Senior District Court Judge William Smith in Rhode Island ruled that the NEA, under the Trump administration, unlawfully imposed restrictions that penalized applicants whose projects addressed gender in ways the government disapproved. The ruling found violations of both the First Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act.

In his decision, Judge Smith declared that the NEA’s restriction on the promotion of “gender ideology” was “presumptively unconstitutional” because “NEA-funded art is private speech” protected under the First Amendment. He added, “The NEA intends to disfavor applications that promote gender ideology. The Final Notice therefore promises to penalize artists based on their speech.”

The court also determined the NEA’s application process was “arbitrary and capricious,” finding the agency had offered “zero explanation of what it means for a project to ‘promote gender ideology,’ let alone how that concept relates to artistic merit, artistic excellence, general standards of decency, or respect for the diverse beliefs and values of the American public.”

The lawsuit was filed in March by the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Rhode Island on behalf of National Queer Theater, Rhode Island Latino Arts, The Theater Offensive, and Theatre Communications Group. The plaintiffs challenged an NEA policy requiring applicants to attest they would not promote “gender ideology.”

Adam Odsess-Rubin, Founding Artistic Director of National Queer Theater, said, “This is a victory for arts organizations across the country. The National Endowment for the Arts was created to support art from all parts of American society, and we are relieved Judge Smith is affirming our constitutional freedom of speech in this case. We will not allow the trans community to be scapegoated, and we will not be censored. We hope this victory gives artists hope in our continued struggle for equity, and shows arts organizations that we can work together to defend our work in this time of repression and division.”

Rose Oser, Producing Director of National Queer Theater, said, “Beyond the impact on the arts sector, this ruling sets an important precedent that can be used in future cases dealing with the federal government’s Executive Order against ‘gender ideology.’ We’ve successfully punched holes in that absurd Executive Order, showing that in this case, the NEA’s attempted implementation of that order is a clear violation of free speech. This ruling shows unequivocally that the government does not have the right to police how we speak about gender.”

The decision marks a milestone in the case, which has been closely watched by arts and civil liberties advocates. The NEA has not yet announced whether it will appeal the ruling.

