California Assembly Passes Senator Wiener’s Major Housing Bill SB 79

Key points:

California Assembly passes Senator Scott Wiener’s housing bill SB 79 with a 41-17 vote.

SB 79 allows more homes near public transportation to reduce traffic and increase affordability.

The bill includes labor standards for housing projects over 85 feet in height.

SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wiener’s major housing bill of the session, SB 79, cleared the California Assembly on Thursday with a 41-17 vote, marking a significant step forward in the state’s ongoing battle over housing affordability, climate change, and land-use policy. The measure must now return to the Senate for concurrence before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, due to amendments made since the Senate’s initial passage.

“HUGE HOUSING NEWS: The Assembly just passed our bill allowing more homes near public transportation, SB 79!” Wiener wrote after the vote. “We need more housing & we need it near transit. It’ll reduce traffic congestion & carbon emissions & increase transit ridership & affordability. Go housing! Go transit! Huge thanks to my Assembly colleagues & extra huge thanks to Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva & Buffy Wicks for your tenacious leadership on the floor!”

SB 79 would upzone land within a quarter mile of rail stations, major bus stops, and ferry terminals. It would also give transit agencies the power to build housing at greater density than local zoning allows on their own property and streamline approval processes for transit-oriented development. Within a half-mile of stations, the bill would establish ministerial approval for developments that conform to local zoning and inclusionary housing requirements.

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Orange County), carrying the bill in the Assembly, framed the measure as a necessary balance between state-level intervention and local planning authority.

“Over the last five years, housing affordability and homelessness have consistently been among the top priorities in California,” Quirk-Silva said. “The smartest place to build new housing is within existing communities, near the state’s major transit investments that connect people to jobs, schools, and essential services. In the Assembly, Senator Wiener amended SB 79 to, among other things, increase affordability requirements, strengthen renter protections, and provide more flexibility at the local level. These changes ensure that the bill is not a top-down mandate, but rather a framework that allows cities to shape SB 79 according to their own intentional local planning.”

Quirk-Silva was joined by a bipartisan group of legislators in support, including Buffy Wicks (D-Berkeley), Juan Carillo (D-Palmdale), Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), Joe Patterson (R-Roseville), Alex Lee (D-Fremont), Josh Hoover (R-Folsom), David Tangipahoa (R-Fresno), and Anamaria Ávila Farías (D-Concord).

The coalition of supporters reflected the unusual political dynamics that have long surrounded housing legislation in Sacramento. Wicks and Haney framed SB 79 as an opportunity to bring urgently needed housing closer to jobs and transit, while Republicans like Patterson and Hoover emphasized the economic benefits of increasing housing supply.

Opposition was led by Assemblymember Rick Zbur (D-West Hollywood/Santa Monica), who used his floor remarks to defend single-family neighborhoods and raise concerns about displacement.

“The neighborhoods most affected by this are not necessarily the ultra-wealthy,” Zbur said. “Instead, lower-priced areas will be the first to feel the impacts because land costs are lower. These are places where people have already made incredible sacrifices to live. They are built-out single-family neighborhoods, where homeowners bought with the expectation that they could raise their kids in a stable, safe community they understood.”

Other opponents included Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) and José Luis Solache, Jr. (D-South Gate). Diane Papan (D-San Mateo), who had spoken against the bill earlier in committee, abstained on the floor.

The debate produced some unlikely alliances. DeMaio noted his surprise at siding with Zbur, a Democrat he usually opposes. Similarly, Alex Lee, one of the Assembly’s most progressive members, joked that he never expected to find himself in agreement with conservative Joe Patterson on housing policy.

After the vote was announced, the chamber erupted in applause and cheers, a rare moment of bipartisan celebration on the Assembly floor.

The pro-housing group YIMBY Action hailed the passage as a turning point for transit-oriented development in California. The group argued that SB 79 would finally make it possible to align public investments in transit with land-use policy.

“SB 79 will make it faster and easier to build multi-family housing near transit stops, like train and rapid bus lines, by making it legal for more homes to be built in these areas,” the organization wrote. “Across California, cities continue to ban most new housing near publicly-funded transit stops. These housing bans contribute to high housing costs, make traffic and pollution worse, and make it difficult or impossible for most Californians to use the transit systems they paid for.”

The legislation is structured with multiple tiers of density tied to transit type and frequency. It applies to any qualifying site zoned for residential, mixed-use, or commercial properties within a half-mile of transit, or a quarter-mile in smaller cities. It also includes affordability standards and displacement protections. Projects cannot require demolition of rent-stabilized housing with three or more units, or any multifamily housing occupied within the past seven years.

Labor standards were also embedded in the bill. Housing over 85 feet in height, or projects built on land owned by transit agencies, must meet the prevailing wage or “skilled and trained” requirements of SB 423.

To address fire safety, the bill includes provisions allowing local governments in very high fire severity zones to defer density requirements for up to three years while adopting local fire protection plans. It also allows density to be shifted away from high-risk areas.

SB 79 has been closely watched since Wiener introduced it in January. The bill moved steadily through both chambers, surviving multiple committee hearings and floor votes. It passed the Senate in June with a 21-13 vote before clearing the Assembly Housing, Local Government, and Appropriations Committees over the summer.

Alongside SB 79, Wiener celebrated two other legislative victories this week. His bill banning extreme masking by law enforcement, SB 627, received final Senate concurrence and is now on the governor’s desk. The measure prohibits local and federal law enforcement from concealing their faces with ski masks or similar gear.

“Our legislation to ban federal & local law enforcement from extreme masking (SB 627) just received final sign-off from the Senate & is on its way to the Governor,” Wiener wrote. “Law enforcement wearing ski masks isn’t normal. We don’t need or want secret police in California. Enough.”

Wiener also won passage of SJR 1, a resolution rescinding California’s historical calls for a federal Constitutional Convention. “While the Constitution could be improved in many ways, risking a Constitutional Convention at this moment is dangerous for our democracy & basic rights,” Wiener posted.

