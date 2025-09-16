Advocates Push for Quick Approval of SB 79 to Address Housing Crisis

Senator Scott Wiener – SB 79 – generated image

“At the core of California’s homelessness crisis is the simple reality that we do not have enough housing. SB 79 tackles this problem head-on by opening the door to more affordable homes where people need them most – near jobs, schools and transit.” – Jed Leano, Senior Policy Advisor at Inner City Law Center

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Inner City Law Center on Monday celebrated the passage of Senate Bill 79, a measure authored by Senator Scott Wiener that seeks to expand access to affordable housing across California by legalizing midrise, multifamily housing near major transit stops while protecting rent-stabilized apartments.

The bill, which cleared both chambers of the Legislature over the weekend, now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. Supporters said it addresses the state’s housing shortage and prevents displacement while ensuring that new developments include affordable housing.

“At the core of California’s homelessness crisis is the simple reality that we do not have enough housing. SB 79 tackles this problem head-on by opening the door to more affordable homes where people need them most — near jobs, schools and transit,” said Jed Leano, Senior Policy Advisor at Inner City Law Center.

Mahdi Maji, Director of Policy at Inner City Law Center, highlighted the historical importance of the bill. “For the last 108 years since the Supreme Court declared explicitly race-based zoning is illegal, localities have continued to find innovative ways to reinforce and protect neighborhood segregation,” Maji said. “SB 79 takes a giant leap toward addressing the racist legacy of zoning by allowing for more housing that is affordable for all Californians, regardless of background or income, to be built near transit. This change will make housing more affordable for all Californians.”

Inner City Law Center emphasized that SB 79 is a significant step toward dismantling exclusionary zoning practices that have perpetuated segregation in neighborhoods for generations. By requiring affordable housing to be part of new developments near transit, the bill also ensures that economic and racial equity remain at the forefront of California’s housing policy.

As the bill moves to Governor Newsom, advocates are pressing for quick approval. They argue that the legislation will help deliver on the governor’s stated commitment to tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crises. The law would also align with broader state efforts to ensure that affordable housing is located in areas with access to jobs, schools, and public transit.

ICLC expressed gratitude to Senator Wiener for his leadership in authoring the bill and to the co-sponsors, including Abundant Housing LA, Bay Area Council, California YIMBY, Greenbelt Alliance, SPUR, and Streets for All. The organization also acknowledged a broad coalition of housing, environmental, transit, labor, and homeless advocacy groups for their support.

Among the housing and homelessness organizations named were PATH (People Assisting the Homeless), The People Concern, The Sidewalk Project, S.P.Y. (Safe Place for Youth), St. Joseph Center, and Union Station Homeless Services. ICLC praised these groups for their steadfast partnership in the fight to ensure every Californian has a safe and affordable home.

The passage of SB 79 reflects a growing recognition in Sacramento that bold action is needed to address the intertwined crises of homelessness, housing affordability, and racial segregation. For advocates, the bill represents progress, but also a reminder that much work remains to be done to meet the state’s housing demand.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: