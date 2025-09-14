Bill to Expedite California Home Permits Heads to Gov. Newsom’s Desk

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) announced Saturday that his bill, Assembly Bill 253—the California Residential Private Permitting Review Act—has passed the Legislature and is now on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. The measure is designed to address long delays in residential building permits that stall housing production, increase costs for families, and worsen the state’s housing shortage.

“California is in the middle of a housing crisis, and every delay makes the problem worse,” Ward said. “AB 253 ensures communities have the flexibility and tools they need to keep construction moving, cut down on costs, and make homes more affordable for Californians.”

The bill allows applicants to hire licensed private professionals—such as certified engineers or architects—to conduct plan checks for certain residential permits when local building departments cannot complete reviews within 30 business days. Local governments will still have final authority to approve or deny permits to ensure compliance with California’s building standards.

“Workers, business owners and all Californians deserve the opportunity to live near their jobs, in the communities they help build,” Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said. “I thank Assemblymember Ward for partnering on this bill and taking urgent action to deliver real results.”

The legislation also requires cities and counties to publicly report how many permits are reviewed by public staff and how many are processed through private providers. Supporters say this transparency will help track progress, highlight bottlenecks, and ensure jurisdictions are meeting the scale of California’s housing needs.

“AB 253 is about cutting through red tape to get homes built faster, while keeping safety at the forefront,” Ward said. “California cannot solve its housing crisis if projects sit idle in permitting backlogs. This bill gives homeowners and builders another path forward, without compromising oversight or accountability.”

Because of the urgent need to speed up housing development, AB 253 will take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: