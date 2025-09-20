Hate Crimes Surge in California: Over 1,200 Reports to State Hotline in 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom reported that the California vs. Hate hotline received over 1,200 reports of hate crimes in 2024, according to a press release.

The hotline was created by the California Civil Rights Department in direct response to an alarming increase in reported hate crime events across the country, the governor’s office said.

Newsom’s office described California vs. Hate as “the state’s first-ever multilingual hotline and online portal for victims and witnesses of hate to document their experiences.”

The governor’s office noted that many people previously did nothing about hate because of barriers including language, fear of retaliation, or the belief that nothing would be done.

“Traditional pathways for reporting hate have typically only focused on incidents that are criminal in nature,” the press release said. Newsom’s office said this left Californians with little recourse against non-criminal hate.

Of the 1,180 reports made online and by phone, two-thirds resulted in people agreeing to follow-up care coordination services, including legal aid and counseling, according to the governor’s office.

The office said 44% of reports mentioned racial or ethnic bias and 23% cited gender identity, sex, or sexual orientation. Religion and disability status were mentioned in 13% and 12% of reports, respectively.

Most reported incidents occurred at residences, accounting for 31% of cases, according to the press release. Public facilities or businesses accounted for 18%, and 12% took place at workplaces.

The governor’s office said “over 100 active hate-motivated extremist groups” operate in California, compared with nearly 1,400 nationwide.

A joint FBI and Department of Homeland Security report stated that white supremacist and anti-government violent extremists are considered a top domestic terror threat. Newsom’s office said the Trump administration removed this report from the federal government’s website.

The office also distinguished between hate crimes and hate incidents. Hate crimes are criminal acts such as threats and assaults motivated by bias against a victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, or disability. Between 2020 and 2024, reported hate crime events in California increased by more than 50%, according to the governor’s office.

California vs. Hate defines a hate incident as “a hostile expression or action committed, in whole or in part, because of a person’s actual or perceived identities or characteristics.” That includes derogatory name calling, bullying, hate mail, or refusing service.

From 2023 to 2024, reported hate crime events, offenses, victims, and suspects all increased, the governor’s office said. Reported hate crime events rose by 2.7%, hate crime offenses increased 8.9%, and the number of victims increased 8.2%. The number of hate crimes referred for prosecution also increased.

Earlier this year, Newsom’s office announced $76 million in grants to 347 community groups across the state to protect nonprofits and houses of worship from violence. The groups received funds due to high risk for violent attacks and hate crimes linked to ideology, beliefs, or mission. The money is being used for security enhancements.

The funds, administered by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, support physical security measures including reinforced doors, gates, high-intensity lighting, access control systems, and the development of security plans and protocols.

Since 2015, more than $200 million has been distributed to 1,271 organizations considered high risk for hate crimes, the governor’s office said.

Reports can be made anonymously by calling (833) 866-4283 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or online at CAvsHate.org.

