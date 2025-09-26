Civil Liberties Leaders Condemn White House over Indictments and Crackdown on Critics

“By undermining the rule of law at each and every turn, threatening individuals who speak out against him, and arresting, investigating, and prosecuting elected officials of the opposition party and others who displease him, the president and his administration have corrupted our system of justice to turn his campaign of retribution into reality.” – Mike Zamore, American Civil Liberties Union

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice indicted former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday evening, acting on direct instructions from President Donald Trump to the attorney general. The move comes only weeks after a U.S. attorney determined there was insufficient evidence to charge Comey, only to be fired shortly thereafter.

The indictment marks what civil liberties groups describe as a dangerous turning point in Trump’s “campaign of retribution,” targeting perceived political enemies and weaponizing the powers of the federal government.

Mike Zamore, national director of policy and government affairs at the American Civil Liberties Union, issued a blistering statement following the announcement. “Presidents must not target their critics, full stop. That’s not how America is supposed to work. By firing his previously appointed U.S. Attorney and installing someone who would do his bidding and bring criminal charges at his direction, President Trump has yet again proven his disdain for the principles that have actually made America great.”

Zamore continued, “By undermining the rule of law at each and every turn, threatening individuals who speak out against him, and arresting, investigating, and prosecuting elected officials of the opposition party and others who displease him, the president and his administration have corrupted our system of justice to turn his campaign of retribution into reality. The manner in which this case was pushed forward by the president and his administration represents a grotesque abuse of presidential power.”

The indictment of Comey coincided with new reports that Department of Justice officials are preparing plans to investigate the Open Society Foundations, a philanthropic network founded by George Soros. The Democracy Alliance issued a statement calling the plans “straight out of the authoritarian playbook.”

“The reported efforts by the Department of Justice to draft plans to investigate the Open Society Foundations are straight out of the authoritarian playbook. This is more than an attack on one organization, it is a plan to give the federal government the power to punish perceived political opposition. It could be used by any administration — of any party — to go after anyone who doesn’t agree with their political agenda. That’s why it is a direct attack on free speech, rule of law, and the core constitutional rights of every American,” the group said.

The Democracy Alliance added, “Let’s be clear: the Open Society Foundations are being targeted precisely because they are a beacon for democracy, rights, and freedom for all. We are proud to stand in solidarity with OSF and with all civil society organizations who play a vital role in a thriving democracy. Amid efforts to sow fear and intimidation, we will continue to stand up—and stand together—for our democracy and the fundamental freedoms enshrined in our constitution. Our pro-democracy community will not be deterred.”

The ACLU also denounced the broader pattern of directives emerging from the White House. Earlier this week, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum authorizing government-wide investigations into nonprofits, activists, and their donors using broad accusations of “terrorism” and “conspiracy against rights.”

Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU’s National Security Project, responded sharply. “Working from a fever dream of conspiracies, President Trump has launched yet another effort to investigate and intimidate his critics,” Shamsi said. “After one of the most harrowing weeks for our First Amendment rights, the president is invoking political violence, which we all condemn, as an excuse to target non-profits and activists with the false and stigmatizing label of ‘domestic terrorism.’ This is a shameful and dangerous move. But the president cannot rewrite the Constitution by memo.”

Shamsi connected the administration’s tactics to a darker history of repression. “Intimidation tactics against those standing up for human rights and civil liberties are sadly not new in the history of this country. In an earlier era, civil rights movement leaders were also labeled security threats and investigated, monitored, threatened, and even arrested. True strength in this country comes not from political leaders engaged in fearmongering and political vendettas, but from our vibrant civil society, activists, and communities steadfastly pursuing the goals of equality, fairness, and democracy for all.”

Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, issued his own statement specifically condemning the reported investigation of the Open Society Foundations. “The accusations levied against the Open Society Foundations are the latest example of just how far the Trump administration will go to silence its critics. It’s clear that the president intends to weaponize the U.S. Department of Justice to seek retribution against his perceived enemies,” Romero said.

“We are living in a modern-day McCarthy moment, as President Trump turns the full weight of the Department of Justice against organizations speaking out against his administration’s increasingly un-American agenda,” Romero continued. “The Open Society Foundations represent a stark contrast to the president’s agenda. Founded by philanthropist George Soros, and now led by his son Alex Soros, the Open Society Foundations champion the creation of open and democratic societies, based on the rule of law, market economies, transparent and accountable government, freedom of the press, and respect for individual human rights.

“George Soros epitomizes the American dream — a poor immigrant who succeeds beyond anyone’s wildest dreams and then commits his riches to make ours a more perfect union. Alex Soros, who now heads the foundations, represents the best of principled and upcoming leaders.

“Grantees of the Open Society Foundations are some of the world’s greatest altruists — seeking to level the playing field for the world’s poor, dispossessed, and powerless. The United States government should be lauding the work of the Open Society Foundations, not attacking them.”

Romero concluded, “The Trump administration’s baseless attack against the Open Society Foundations is a challenge to the values that make this country great. In this time of increased peril for our democracy, all Americans of conscience need to stand with the Open Society Foundations.”

At the White House, Trump defended his directives by suggesting that wealthy Democratic donors such as Soros may be funding political violence. “Well, Soros is a name, certainly, that I keep hearing. I don’t know, Soros is a name that I hear. I hear a lot of different names. I hear names of some pretty rich people that are radical left people,” he said. “They’re bad and we’re gonna find out if they are funding these things.”

A spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations categorically rejected the allegation. “The Open Society Foundations unequivocally condemn terrorism and do not fund terrorism,” the group said in a statement to ABC News.

The controversy around Comey’s indictment and the broader crackdown has fueled fears of an increasingly politicized Justice Department. In a presidential memorandum, Trump ordered federal agencies to “investigate, prosecute, and disrupt entities and individuals engaged in acts of political violence and intimidation designed to suppress lawful political activity or obstruct the rule of law.”

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller singled out “antifa” as a target, alleging without evidence that it had been responsible for “riots, the attacks on ICE officers, the doxing campaigns and other political assassinations.” FBI Director Kash Patel echoed the claims and vowed the bureau would “follow the money.”

Critics note that antifa is not an organized group but a loose movement opposed to fascism and white supremacy. Law enforcement officials have long described it as decentralized, without the organizational structure suggested by Trump’s aides.

In The Atlantic, David Frum warned that the Comey indictment should be understood not only as an act of vengeance but as a step in a broader plan. “Yes, Trump’s politicization of the Department of Justice is a backward-looking expression of hurt feelings,” Frum wrote. “It’s also another step in a forward-looking plot to shred the rule of law in order to pervert the next election and protect his corruption from accountability. James Comey’s rights and liberties are not the only ones at risk today. So is your own right to participate in free and fair elections in order to render a verdict on Trump’s invasion of those rights and liberties.”

Frum argued that selective prosecution, intimidation, and even the use of troops in American cities form part of a strategy to limit opposition and consolidate power. “Trump understands the stakes—and has been astoundingly transparent about his intentions,” Frum wrote. “Will you listen and understand as clearly as he speaks and threatens?”

The indictment of Comey, the threatened investigation of the Open Society Foundations, and the sweeping memorandum against nonprofits and activists are now being seen as tests of the resilience of democratic institutions. Civil liberties leaders have described them as a wake-up call, warning that what is at stake is not just the fate of one former FBI director or one philanthropic network, but the survival of free expression, independent justice, and the ability of Americans to dissent without fear.

