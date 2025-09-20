SPLC Calls for Thorough Investigation Into Hangings in Mississippi

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Southern Poverty Law Center is calling for a full investigation into two recent deaths in Mississippi after Demartravion “Trey” Reed and Cory Zukatis were both found hanging in separate incidents, one at Delta State University and the other in Vicksburg.

Authorities have ruled one death a suicide while the other remains undetermined. But the SPLC said the public outcry surrounding the tragedies makes a transparent investigation essential.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent tragedies where individuals were found hanging in Mississippi. One took the life of a young Black man and the other of a man experiencing homelessness,” said Bryan Fair, interim president and CEO of the SPLC. He said that local concerns “surrounding the loss of these two should not go unaddressed.”

Fair emphasized the broader significance of the incidents, citing Mississippi’s racial history. “The imagery of these two deaths immediately evokes the collective consciousness of those who are deeply aware of Mississippi’s troubled past,” he said. “These events remind us how inequity continues to endanger lives.”

The SPLC press release stressed that accountability requires both a thorough investigation and open communication with the public. “By committing to a thorough investigation and providing transparency around these tragedies, local leaders and law enforcement can bring a deeper sense of peace and comfort during a time of tragedy,” Fair said.

The SPLC said its Mississippi office will continue to monitor the actions of local leaders and law enforcement as the investigations move forward.

