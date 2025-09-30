Decline in International Students Raises Alarms for U.S. Economy and UC Davis

UC Davis International Center

The number of first-time international students enrolling in U.S. colleges and universities has fallen sharply, a decline experts warn could have long-term effects on the American economy and higher education system.

According to a recent Bloomberg News report, enrollment dropped by 19 percent this year, with just over 313,000 foreign students entering U.S. colleges and universities. This marks the lowest level since 2021, and final numbers are expected to show a 40 percent decrease.

The downturn is most severe among students from Asia, a region that has long provided the majority of international students in the U.S. Enrollment from Asia is down 24 percent, a troubling sign that many attribute to the Trump administration’s “America First” agenda.

Policies under the administration have made obtaining student visas more difficult, discouraging families abroad from sending their children to the U.S. for higher education.

This steep decline poses immediate financial challenges. International students contribute billions of dollars each year in tuition and fees, often paying full costs without financial aid. Those revenues are crucial to balancing university budgets and subsidizing programs that benefit all students. With fewer international students, universities may be forced to raise tuition for domestic students or cut academic offerings, including research initiatives and specialized instruction.

The broader economic impact is also significant. Colleges and universities are not only centers of education but also anchor institutions for local economies. They are the largest employers in 10 states and two-thirds of America’s 100 largest cities.

International students spend heavily on housing, food, and other services, boosting local businesses. In the 2023–24 academic year alone, international students generated $43.8 billion for the U.S. economy.

The current decline threatens to pull billions out of circulation at a time when many communities rely on those dollars.

UC Davis serves as a critical case study.

The university admitted nearly 12,000 international first-year students for Fall 2025, the second-highest total in the University of California system. It also admitted more than 1,200 international transfer students.

Davis is a college town with a local economy tied closely to student spending, particularly in housing, dining, and retail. A substantial decline in international enrollment could mean fewer tenants for rental housing, reduced patronage of local businesses, and lower sales tax revenues for the city.

Faculty and administrators have raised concerns that the drop in international enrollment could also erode the intellectual vibrancy of the campus. International students have long brought diverse perspectives, cultural exchange, and global networks that enrich classroom discussions and research collaborations. Their absence diminishes not only the financial foundation of the university but also its role as a hub of international exchange.

The ripple effects reach beyond California. A reduction in foreign students also threatens America’s competitive edge in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. International students have historically filled graduate programs in these fields, contributing to research breakthroughs and staffing critical positions in the labor market. If fewer international students choose the U.S., other countries could attract that talent, shifting the balance of innovation and economic growth.

At the same time, there are signs of shifting patterns in student mobility. Many U.S.-born students are now looking to Canadian universities as an alternative, citing lower costs and fewer political hurdles.

Bloomberg noted that applications to Canadian schools from U.S. students have risen steadily since the beginning of Trump’s second term. A growing number of American physicians have also relocated to Canada, underscoring concerns about a potential brain drain.

Observers warn that if the downward trend in international enrollment continues, it will force hard choices on universities and policymakers. The potential cuts in research spending could undercut the nation’s ability to maintain leadership in innovation.

Local communities that depend on student spending could face fiscal shortfalls. And students, both domestic and international, may find themselves with fewer opportunities as universities struggle to sustain programs.

For UC Davis and other institutions with high international enrollment, the stakes are particularly high. The combination of reduced tuition revenue, weaker local economic activity, and a diminished global presence poses a serious challenge. As policymakers debate immigration and visa policies, universities are left to grapple with how to attract and retain international students in an environment that appears increasingly hostile to them.

The questions raised by this decline go to the heart of what American higher education represents. For decades, the U.S. has been a destination for the world’s brightest students, a magnet for talent that has driven innovation, strengthened cultural ties, and boosted the economy. Whether the nation can maintain that role in the face of restrictive policies and shifting global trends is now uncertain.

