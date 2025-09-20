Opinion: The Week the Warning Lights Went from Yellow to Red

Key points:

American democracy warning lights shift from yellow to red.

President Trump intends to label “antifa” as a terrorist organization.

Trump’s actions have sparked fears of a new era of government intimidation.

This past week, the warning lights on American democracy shifted from yellow to red.

A president announced his intention to label a domestic political ideology as “terrorism.” A federal regulator floated the idea of punishing broadcasters for airing a late-night host. A U.S.-funded scholar saw his family abducted and beaten in Afghanistan after an administration office smeared him online.

These aren’t isolated stories. Together, they form a pattern: the systematic use of government power to intimidate critics, punish dissent, and redefine the boundaries of speech.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump declared that he would designate “antifa” — a loose, decentralized left-wing ideology — as a terrorist organization. He called it “SICK” and “DANGEROUS,” warning that he would push to investigate those who “fund” it.

The problem is as obvious as it is fundamental: The United States has no statutory mechanism for labeling domestic organizations as terrorist groups. That limitation is deliberate. It exists because the First Amendment protects free speech, free association, and free thought, however fringe or unpopular.

Experts have emphasized that “antifa” is not an organization in any meaningful sense. It has no membership rolls, no leadership, and no structure. Rutgers historian Mark Bray compared it to feminism: “There are feminist groups, but feminism itself is not a group. There are antifa groups, but antifa itself is not a group.”

Calling an ideology “terrorism” is a move straight out of the authoritarian playbook. It’s not about justice, it’s about fear and control.

If universities, nonprofits, and funders fear being accused of supporting “terrorists” simply because they associate with the political left, then the White House has already won. It doesn’t matter whether courts strike down the designation (and they may well not). The fear itself will cause self-censorship.

This is how McCarthyism worked — and that’s the point.

Civil liberties advocates have warned for years that “terrorism” is a political label easily misused.

Hina Shamsi of the ACLU said it plainly: “The president does not have legal authority to designate a domestic group as terrorists for good reason, as any such designation will raise significant First Amendment, due process and equal protection concerns.”

Trump has tried this before.

In 2020, after George Floyd’s murder, he attempted to apply the “domestic terrorist” label to antifa. Even then-FBI Director Christopher Wray pushed back, describing it as a movement or an ideology, not an organization. The courts didn’t allow it then. That he is trying again, this time with a government apparatus more firmly under his thumb, is a measure of how far the Overton window has shifted.

The same day Trump attacked “antifa,” the country watched a different kind of clampdown.

ABC abruptly announced it would suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show “indefinitely.” The timing was no accident. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, had just told a conservative podcaster that the agency might consider “remedies” for local affiliates that continued to air Kimmel’s program.

It was a veiled threat — and everyone knew it. Nexstar, a major affiliate group seeking merger approval, quickly said it would pre-empt the show. Sinclair followed suit. Then ABC cut Kimmel off entirely.

Jim Rutenberg of The New York Times wrote that the president is “conducting the most punishing government crackdown against major American media institutions in modern times, using what seems like every tool at his disposal to eradicate reporting and commentary with which he disagrees.”

Follow the fact pattern: lawsuits against networks, settlements wrung out through legal pressure, mergers held hostage to political whim, broadcast licenses dangled as rewards or punishments.

This isn’t about whether you like Jimmy Kimmel (I personally don’t watch TV and apparently had no idea what he even looked like). It’s about whether the government can decide what jokes you’re allowed to hear.

Trump may think he’s being funny saying Kimmel isn’t — and he might be right — but government pressuring private entities to silence dissent is chilling.

The ugliest chapter came from ProPublica’s investigation into the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE — the administrative unit helmed briefly by Elon Musk.

On March 31, DOGE terminated the contract of Mohammad Halimi, a 53-year-old Afghan scholar who had worked for years with the United States Institute of Peace. Hours later, DOGE smeared him online, calling him a “former Taliban member” and suggesting his contract amounted to U.S. funding of terrorists. The post was shared by Musk to millions.

A week later, Taliban intelligence agents in Kabul descended on Halimi’s family. Three relatives were blindfolded, thrown into trucks, and taken to a remote prison. They were repeatedly beaten and interrogated about Halimi and his “work for the United States.”

As Lisa Curtis, a former senior adviser on the National Security Council, put it: “DOGE did not do their homework. They are putting at risk individuals who are helping the United States.”

The chaos didn’t end there.

DOGE leaders went on Fox News, mischaracterized Halimi’s work, and joked, “The Taliban Gets DOGED.” Meanwhile, Halimi’s family endured threats and violence.

Think about that. A U.S. government office used its platform to falsely smear one of its own contractors — and in doing so, handed a death sentence to his loved ones.

This isn’t about ideology anymore — it’s about the complete collapse of restraint.

As Bret Stephens told Frank Bruni in their New York Times dialogue: “Trump is the first president in our history to invert Lincoln: He speaks with malice toward all and charity for none. He makes Nixon look like Churchill.”

When a president treats enemies lists as governing documents, regulators hear the message. When regulators telegraph punishment, corporations fall in line. When agencies treat human lives as props for political narratives, the damage spreads far beyond any Washington feud.

Some will say both sides are guilty. That Democrats pushed social media companies to moderate content, or that universities police speech too tightly. Those are real debates. But they are not equivalent to the government threatening to yank broadcast licenses or mislabeling an ideology as terrorism.

Moreover, both sides are guilty. This didn’t start in 2025 or 2017, it’s been escalating since the 1980s and 1990s and you can argue before. But if you don’t believe things are escalating you have your head in the proverbial sand.

The difference is stark: Private institutions can make bad decisions; the state can strip you of rights. When the state uses that power to punish critics, the constitutional crisis isn’t hypothetical — it’s happening.

The path out of this moment isn’t partisan or even political in the normal sense of the word. It requires anyone who cares about democratic process — conservative, liberal, independent — to say plainly that threats to speech, misuses of terror labels, and reckless endangerment of civilians are not “normal politics.”

Congress should demand transparency whenever regulators link content to licensing. Courts should apply strict scrutiny to retaliatory government actions against speech. Media companies should resist, not enable, political intimidation.

And ordinary citizens should refuse to normalize the idea that silencing critics or smearing opponents is just another way to govern.

This week’s stories show how fragile the guardrails are. A president declared he would criminalize an ideology. A regulator leaned on broadcasters to silence a comic. A government office smeared a scholar so recklessly that his family was dragged to prison.

The common thread is the use of state power to punish dissent. The common consequence is fear — of speaking, of writing, of even living without threat.

We often say, “This is not normal.” But the more urgent sentence is the one we leave unsaid: If we normalize it, we will not like what comes next.

The warning lights are no longer subtle. They’re flashing red. The question is whether we’ll stop the car, or keep driving until the engine seizes.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: