Court Watch: Judge Denies Restraining Order for SF Public Defender against Court Deputy

By Donovan Castillero, Jojo Kofman, Sarah Naser

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco judge denied a request for a restraining order by Deputy Public Defender Bruce Calderon, who testified that an altercation with a court deputy left him in a state of “extreme fear” and “traumatized.”

During a workplace violence hearing Thursday at the San Francisco Civic Center Courthouse, Judge William Kent Hamlin rejected Calderon’s petition, which was filed with his attorney, Grant Reed-Hoos, against Deputy John Kahler. The decision came despite testimony from Calderon and a witness who said Kahler entered the courtroom during a lunch break and confronted Calderon in what they described as an aggressive and unprovoked manner.

Calderon said the encounter left him “extremely fearful,” describing it as the first time in his life, both professionally and personally, that he had feared a law enforcement officer might assault him.

The February 2025 incident stemmed from Kahler’s radio going off multiple times during Calderon’s closing arguments. Calderon briefly addressed the deputy while finishing his case. During the lunch recess, Kahler confronted Calderon in what Judge Reardon, who presided over the trial, considered unprofessional, leading to a heated conflict.

A witness, an intern with the Public Defender’s Office assisting Calderon in the trial, testified that the deputy’s radio interrupted Calderon’s closing argument “two to three times.” The intern said Calderon’s only reaction was having to pause and lose his train of thought. Calderon confirmed this account in his testimony, supported by an audio recording played in court by his attorney.

Calderon said that about 90 minutes later, he was reviewing evidence with Deputy District Attorney Sara Quinones when Kahler returned to the courtroom with a juror who had forgotten an umbrella. According to Calderon, Kahler told him, “what the f**k was that earlier, don’t ever speak to me again like that.” Calderon said he was stunned, calling the earlier incident with the radio “insignificant.”

The witness recalled Kahler entering the room “hostile, aggressive, like he was looking for an argument.” Calderon agreed, testifying that the deputy was “mean mugging, chest up and forward … when he approached me his entire focus was just on me … he beelined to me.” Both Calderon and the witness said he tried to deescalate by repeatedly saying, “Don’t raise your voice in front of your honor.”

They said Kahler appeared “seemingly offended,” with his hands balled into fists as he said, “Don’t ever do that again in front of them,” referring to the jury. The witness testified they thought “there was going to be a fight … he kept getting closer … everyone was extremely thrown off … the judge didn’t know what to do.”

Calderon testified that Kahler repeatedly told him, “I’ll be here, you can come find me,” which Calderon interpreted as a threat, saying he believed Kahler’s badge gave him unchecked authority at the courthouse. When Calderon asked for Kahler’s supervisor’s name, Kahler allegedly responded “baloney” and laughed.

“This was the first time in my practice at the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office that I had ever seen this deputy,” Calderon told the court. He added that Kahler did this in front of the judge, the clerk and a witness, even as the judge and prosecutor asked him to stop. Calderon said since the incident he has remained hyper-vigilant at the courthouse, leaving him traumatized.

Kahler, who testified he has worked eight years with the Sheriff’s Office without prior misconduct, said he felt disrespected by Calderon’s remarks during closing arguments. He said he wanted to talk to Calderon informally during recess.

Kahler said he approached Calderon and asked, “Hey, what was that all about?” Calderon, according to Kahler, replied, “Don’t talk to me, you can’t talk to me … Get away from me.” Kahler said this escalated the situation, catching the judge’s attention. He recalled saying, “You don’t want to talk now?” He testified that he stood two feet from Calderon with his palms up and that DDA Quinones stepped between them.

Kahler testified that Calderon repeatedly interrupted him when he attempted to address the judge. He denied making any aggressive gestures or comments.

Calderon also described a second incident three weeks later at the courthouse security checkpoint. He testified that Kahler locked eyes with him, approached with a “mean mug,” pointed to his badge and name tag, and repeatedly stated his name and badge number as Calderon moved through the metal detector. Calderon said Kahler told him, “Push it with your chest, push it like you meant it,” and referred to him as “boy,” which Calderon took as racist and demeaning. Kahler denied making those comments.

Security footage of the encounter was reviewed by Judge Hamlin. Kahler admitted pointing at his badge and reciting his information but denied moving toward Calderon.

After reviewing arguments and video of the second incident, Judge Hamlin denied the restraining order. He said it was “one-hundred percent not reasonable” for Calderon to feel fearful of Kahler.

While Judge Hamlin noted Kahler could have acted more professionally and that the conflict could have been avoided, he ruled that Kahler’s behavior did not amount to a legitimate cause for Calderon’s fear.

