Federal Jury Convicts Former Antioch Officer in Misconduct Case

By Vanguard Staff

OAKLAND, CA – A federal jury on Sept. 18 convicted former Antioch police officer Devon Wenger of one count of conspiracy against rights, following a seven-day trial before Senior U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White. The conviction marks the latest outcome in a broad federal and state investigation into misconduct by Antioch police officers that has rocked the East Bay city and eroded public trust in its police department.

Wenger, 33, served as an officer with the Antioch Police Department. Prosecutors presented evidence that he conspired with other officers to use unreasonable force to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate residents of Antioch.

Evidence at trial included communications between Wenger and fellow officers in which they discussed using excessive force, including the deployment of a police K9, a 40mm “less lethal” launcher, and other violent tactics that prosecutors said were unjustified and designed as punishment beyond any legal authority.

The jury found that Wenger not only participated in using force but also withheld details about those incidents from police reports and official documents, concealing misconduct from oversight and the public.

“Public trust must be at the forefront of the duty to protect. By using unnecessary and unreasonable force under the guise of law enforcement, Wenger betrayed the community he was entrusted to protect. Officers who hold themselves above the law and dishonor their oath of office will be held to account. The people of Antioch deserve no less,” said United States Attorney Craig H. Missakian.

“Today’s conviction makes clear that when an officer violates the civil rights of those he was sworn to protect, it will not be overlooked or excused. This marks the second time a jury has held Devon Wenger accountable, and it reflects the FBI’s commitment to pursuing justice in every instance where authority is abused. We will continue working with our partners to ensure that those who betray the public’s trust face consequences,” said FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Agustin Lopez.

The jury convicted Wenger under 18 U.S.C. § 241, conspiracy against rights, but the court dismissed a second count that charged him with deprivation of rights under color of law. Wenger was previously convicted in April 2025 of conspiracy to distribute steroids and obstruction of justice, charges that emerged from the same wide-ranging probe into Antioch officers’ conduct.

Following the verdict, the court ordered Wenger remanded to custody pending sentencing. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2025, and he faces up to 10 years in prison. Any sentence will be imposed by the court after consideration of federal sentencing guidelines and statutory factors.

The conviction is one of several that have come out of the investigation into the Antioch and Pittsburg police departments. Federal authorities have brought charges against 10 current and former officers from the two departments for crimes ranging from excessive force to fraud.

The cases surfaced after the disclosure of a racist texting scandal within the Antioch Police Department. In 2021, investigators uncovered a series of racist and violent text messages exchanged among officers, including conversations that demeaned community members and joked about using violence. The scandal intensified scrutiny of the department and spurred calls for accountability from the public, local officials, and civil rights advocates.

The FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office jointly pursued the investigation, which revealed a pattern of misconduct. Among the officers charged was Eric Rombough, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to threatening residents. Another officer, Morteza Amiri, was sentenced to prison for civil rights violations. These prosecutions, along with Wenger’s, represent a sweeping attempt by federal and state authorities to address corruption within the Antioch Police Department.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton, whose office partnered with federal prosecutors, called the verdict an important step in rebuilding community trust.

“On September 18th, 2025, a federal jury in Oakland, CA, found a former Antioch police officer guilty of conspiracy against rights, marking another step toward accountability in a painful chapter for Antioch and Pittsburg. This case is part of a broader investigation that began in 2021 into misconduct by several officers entrusted to protect the public, including actions that fall under the broad category of crimes involving moral turpitude,” Becton said.

“When a law is broken—especially by those sworn to enforce it—it is not just a legal violation, but an offense against the entire community. That is why in every criminal case, the District Attorney represents The People of the State of California. The harm caused by these individuals was felt by the public at large, and it is our duty and responsibility to pursue justice on behalf of all those affected,” she added.

Becton credited the collaboration between agencies for bringing cases forward.

“I am grateful to our federal partners, our state and local investigators, and prosecutors who worked tirelessly on these cases on behalf of the residents of Antioch and Pittsburg,” Becton said. “Thanks to these combined efforts, both cities have begun to rebuild trust and take meaningful steps toward restoring integrity in their public institutions. These efforts are crucial to ensuring safer, more just communities for all. Our office remains firmly committed to that mission.”

The misconduct cases have left a deep mark on Antioch, a diverse city already grappling with strained relations between law enforcement and the community. Residents expressed outrage after the racist texting scandal surfaced, and the revelations led to calls for resignations, federal oversight, and systemic reform. City officials have promised changes, but the criminal cases against officers have underscored the extent of the problem.

The Justice Department noted that civil rights prosecutions such as Wenger’s are essential to protecting residents from abuses of authority. The FBI has continued to investigate allegations of misconduct in both Antioch and Pittsburg, with additional cases expected to move forward.

As Wenger awaits sentencing, the city of Antioch remains under scrutiny for how it addresses police reform and oversight. The scandal and ensuing prosecutions have damaged public confidence, but officials at the federal and county levels have stressed that the prosecutions are a step toward restoring integrity.

Wenger’s conviction, combined with the earlier cases against Amiri and Rombough, shows a pattern of officers engaging in violence and deceit. Together, the prosecutions have painted a picture of a police department where misconduct was not isolated but widespread.

The Justice Department said the prosecution was handled by the National Security & Special Prosecutions Section and the Oakland Branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in partnership with the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

With sentencing set for December, Wenger’s case is far from over, but his conviction adds to a growing record of legal accountability for officers who violated their oaths. For Antioch, it is another chapter in an ongoing effort to confront misconduct and begin the long process of rebuilding trust between the police and the people they serve.

