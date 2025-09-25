Opinion: Waiting for Population Decline Is a Cynical Excuse to Block Housing

Key points:

Declining birth rates do not mean housing demand will decrease.

High housing costs drive down birth rates, delaying family formation.

Davis must build 2,100 units every eight years to meet state requirements.

There’s a dangerous complacency creeping into our housing debates—the idea that because birth rates are falling, the demand for housing will somehow resolve itself if we just wait long enough. It’s a comforting thought for those who want to block change, but it’s not rooted in reality.

In fact, it ignores the basic economic and social forces shaping the lives of workers, students, and families right now.

For one, the research is clear: the very cost of housing itself is one of the drivers of declining birth rates.

Young adults are delaying marriage, delaying children, and even deciding against having children altogether because they cannot afford stable housing. When the cost of entry into adulthood is priced so high, people adapt by limiting their families.

To cite a declining fertility rate as proof that we don’t need housing is to ignore that unaffordable housing is part of the problem in the first place. Demographic decline is not a natural force that exists apart from housing costs. It is, in part, a product of them.

This logic is important, because it directly undercuts the argument that Davis—or any city—can afford to sit on its hands and wait for “demand” to ebb. The reality is that demand is being reshaped by the very crisis of affordability. If we allow prices to spiral unchecked, we’re not only worsening inequality, we’re also distorting the life decisions of an entire generation.

Then there is the idea that people should simply live “where they can afford.”

On the surface, that might sound pragmatic. But in practice, it collapses under scrutiny. Jobs are not evenly distributed across the map, and in regions like ours, people need to live near where they work.

UC Davis is a major employer, not just for students who cycle in and out every four years, but for thousands of staff and faculty. These are not temporary jobs. They are long-term careers in teaching, research, health care, and administration.

Pretending that these employees can all “just live elsewhere” ignores the economic geography of our region.

When workers are priced out of Davis, they face longer commutes, clogged highways, higher greenhouse gas emissions, and a diminished quality of life spent behind the wheel. That’s not a sustainable future—environmentally or socially.

California has set ambitious climate targets, and local governments like Davis have adopted climate action plans. Forcing people to drive further each day because of local inaction on housing undermines those goals at their core.

Commutes from places like Dixon, Woodland, West Sacramento, and beyond already choke I-80 and Highway 113 during peak hours. Each year that Davis refuses to approve new housing, those commutes lengthen, congestion worsens, and emissions rise. Telling workers to simply move farther out is an answer that only compounds the problem. It’s a recipe for sprawl, traffic, and frustration.

For Davis in particular, the challenge is straightforward.

The state requires the city to plan for about 2,100 units every eight years to meet its fair share of housing. That’s not rapid growth. It’s a steady, deliberate pace that would not overwhelm the city, even if population growth ultimately slows. To frame this as reckless expansion is to mislead residents.

Meeting state housing allocations is not about transforming Davis into a metropolis; it’s about providing a modest supply of housing that reflects real needs.

It’s also worth emphasizing what this growth looks like in context. Two thousand units over eight years translates to roughly 260 units per year. In a city with tens of thousands of residents and a large university population, that is incremental change.

It’s not enough to overwhelm schools, infrastructure, or services. And it’s slow enough that the city can plan carefully—integrating new housing with transit, bike infrastructure, and sustainability goals.

In fact, failing to meet these targets leaves the city more vulnerable to unplanned development through the state’s builder’s remedy and other interventions.

More importantly, Davis is not a static community. It sits next to a major research university, and that university is not going away. UC Davis will continue to generate a steady flow of students, staff, and faculty.

Pretending that the city can wait a generation or two to see if population trends stabilize is an abdication of responsibility. People need housing now, not in 20 or 30 years.

Some argue that the students can simply be housed on campus, and, indeed, UC Davis has expanded its housing stock in recent years. But the idea that students alone drive demand in Davis is misleading.

Thousands of staff and faculty also need homes.

Many families have two earners who may not both work for the university, and those families want to live near good schools, near downtown, and near transit.

That demand doesn’t vanish because of statewide demographic shifts.

Nor can we dismiss the housing needs of people in so-called “flunkie jobs”—the food service workers, retail employees, caregivers, and others who keep the local economy running. To write off their needs by saying they should simply live elsewhere is both morally shortsighted and economically unsound.

These workers provide essential services to the community. If they are forced to live far away, the community suffers—restaurants can’t staff shifts, child care becomes harder to find, local businesses struggle to retain employees. Housing affordability is not just a social justice issue; it is an economic development issue.

The broader pattern is familiar.

In cities across the country, housing debates often devolve into abstract arguments about what the future might look like rather than the concrete realities of the present. But Davis cannot escape its role as a jobs and education hub. The choice isn’t between growing or not growing; it’s between planned, sustainable growth or unmanaged sprawl and displacement.

Arguments about density often miss this point as well. It’s true that, historically, cities grow denser at their core rather than their edges.

But Davis is a small city surrounded by agricultural land and subject to unique growth constraints. That doesn’t mean it should never build housing near its periphery; it means it should plan carefully for projects that align with climate and transit goals. Dismissing peripheral projects out of hand does not solve the housing problem—it simply defers it.

Meeting RHNA obligations should not be seen as some radical proposition. It is the bare minimum to keep Davis livable, equitable, and environmentally responsible. Growth at that scale will not erode the character of the city. What it will do is give families, workers, and young people a chance to actually live where they study, work, and contribute.

The consequences of inaction are stark. Without new housing, prices will continue to climb, inequality will deepen, and young people will leave. Employers will struggle to hire and retain staff. Commutes will grow longer, traffic worse, emissions higher. And all the while, the city will fall further behind on its climate and equity goals.

We should also remember that the housing crisis is not a problem that can be solved one city at a time. It is regional and statewide in nature. If Davis opts out of building its fair share, the pressure shifts to surrounding communities, distorting their growth and undermining regional planning. A refusal to grow responsibly here is not a neutral act—it pushes costs and consequences onto neighbors.

Housing policy cannot be held hostage to demographic guesswork. Yes, birth rates are falling. But that is not a reason to delay housing. If anything, it’s a call to action: to ensure that the next generation has the stability they need to make choices about family, career, and community free from the crushing weight of housing costs.

The alternative—shrugging our shoulders and hoping demographic decline will solve the housing crisis—is not a plan, but a recipe for trouble.

