John Burton, the Passing of a Legend, the End of an Era, Architect of California Democratic Politics, Dies at 92

“There was no greater champion for the poor, the bullied, the disabled, and forgotten Californians than John Burton.” – Governor Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO — John Burton, the legendary lawmaker and political force whose career shaped California politics for decades, has died at the age of 92.

Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced Sunday that Burton will be posthumously inducted into the California Hall of Fame. Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in his honor, and both Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued statements mourning his passing.

“There was no greater champion for the poor, the bullied, the disabled, and forgotten Californians than John Burton. He was a towering figure — a legendary force whose decades of service shaped our state and our politics for the better,” Newsom said. “John devoted his life to public service with a candor, passion, and determination that were simply unmatched. He breathed life into our democracy, built institutions that endure to this day, and never wavered in his fight for working people.”

Newsom added, “His legacy is not only written in the policies he helped enact, but in the countless lives he touched and uplifted, including my own. California is a stronger, fairer place because of John Burton, and his courage, his conviction, and his heart will continue to guide us for generations to come. Jennifer and I are praying for his family during this time of mourning.”

Kounalakis praised Burton’s courage and commitment. “John Burton left an indelible mark not only on California, but on all of us who were inspired by his example. He showed us what it means to lead with courage, to fight for the voiceless, and to speak truth without fear,” she said.

“He was a relentless force for progress — never shying away from a fight if it meant standing up for working people, children, foster children, or the most vulnerable among us,” Kounalakis said. “Those of us fortunate enough to know him will remember not only what he accomplished, but how deeply he cared. Markos and I send our deepest condolences to his daughter Kimiko and his beloved grandchildren, Juan and Mikala and all of his extended family.”

Burton will be part of the 19th Class of the California Hall of Fame, formally inducted in December at the California Museum in Sacramento. The Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians whose contributions have changed the state, the nation, and the world.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a longtime protégé, once remarked on Burton’s authenticity, saying, “His language is authentic, his purpose is sincere and his effectiveness is undeniable.” Former Gov. Jerry Brown said Burton “will go down as the guy who gave life and structure and success to the California Democratic Party.”

Former state Sen. Patrick Johnston said Burton overcame personal struggles to dedicate himself to helping others. “Forever chased, John kept outrunning his own demons,” Johnston said. “He managed the state Senate like he was a point guard with a 24-second shot clock. He argued, cajoled, yelled, begged, and inspired us to pass bills — all sorts of bills. But for John, the bills that mattered most were the ones to help the poor, the elderly, the foster kids.”

Political consultant Shawnda Westly described him as both unapologetic and compassionate. “He used to say, ‘Don’t call me a progressive. I’m a liberal. That’s what I am,’” she recalled. “His bark was worse than his bite.”

Though a staunch Democrat, Burton was also known for working across the aisle, counting many Republicans as friends.

In an oral history, he praised Ronald Reagan for signing a liberal abortion bill and former Gov. Pete Wilson for raising taxes to balance the budget.

Wilson, in a statement to KQED, said, “Even though we disagreed on nearly every policy issue, as we engaged in the people’s business over the years, we were able to find accommodation when the state required us to do so.”

Burton’s political career spanned decades. Born in Cincinnati during the Great Depression and raised in San Francisco, he was elected to the California Assembly in 1964, served in Congress from 1974 to 1982, and returned to state politics in 1988. He became president pro tem of the California Senate in 1998, serving until term limits forced him out in 2004. From 2009 to 2017, he chaired the California Democratic Party.

He was also the founder of the John Burton Foundation for Children Without Homes. His legacy includes landmark civil rights and social justice legislation, as well as mentoring future leaders such as Barbara Boxer, who called him “the most authentic elected official I have ever met in my 40 years in public service.”

Burton is survived by his daughter Kimiko and her children, Mikala and Juan.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: