Family of Steven Taylor Demands Trial for Ex-Officer Jason Fletcher’s Case

“Every delay, every dismissal, every closed door has been another wound for my family.” – Addie Kitchen, Taylor’s grandmother

OAKLAND, Calif. — More than five years after the killing of Steven Taylor, community members and his family are demanding that former San Leandro police officer Jason Fletcher face trial as scheduled, while his attorney presses for the case to be dismissed.

Taylor’s killing, which his family and supporters have called unjust, has returned to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office after a judge recused the California Attorney General’s Office from prosecuting Fletcher, according to the Anti Police-Terror Project . Fletcher is the officer who fatally shot Taylor inside a Walmart store in April 2020.

After years of delays, the case is again before Alameda County prosecutors. District Attorney Ursula Jones-Dickson now holds the decision-making power, and Fletcher’s attorney, Michael Raines, pushed for the case to return to the county, according to a press release. Critics say Jones-Dickson’s history of siding with law enforcement raises concerns that the change could tilt the process in Fletcher’s favor.

The press release contrasted Jones-Dickson with former DA Pamela Price, who made an effort to hold police accountable during her tenure. Supporters of Taylor’s family argue the shift underscores the importance of consistent leadership, warning that accountability diminished when Price left office.

The group noted that Fletcher’s attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the case entirely. The court will hear that motion on Oct. 31. If it is denied, Fletcher’s trial is set to begin Jan. 24.

Taylor’s grandmother, Addie Kitchen, said the family has endured too much loss and delay. “The only real justice would be for my grandson to be alive today. The closest thing to justice is holding killer cop Jason Fletcher accountable,” she said.

Kitchen said she has never missed a court date despite the repeated delays. “Every delay, every dismissal, every closed door has been another wound for my family,” she said. “We will not stop showing up. We will not stop demanding accountability. Jason Fletcher must face trial for what he did to Steven.”

The Anti Police-Terror Project, alongside Taylor’s family and community members, has pledged to continue fighting for accountability.

“For 5.5 years, Steven’s family has endured delay after delay, confusion after confusion, and a legal process that has never centered their pain, their humanity, or their right to justice,” said Cat Brooks, co-founder and executive director of the Anti Police-Terror Project. She added, “Let’s be clear: this is a killer cop manipulating the system to escape accountability, and we cannot allow the courts or the DA’s office to hand him a pass.”

A press conference will be held Oct. 31 to urge the court to deny Fletcher’s motion to dismiss and allow the trial to proceed as planned, according to the press release.

