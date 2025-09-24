Malik Washington Freed after Nearly Four Years of Incarceration

Malik Washington (second from left) with wife Gale (in blue next to him) and his attorneys upon release

Malik Washington, whose column has appeared in the Vanguard during his time behind bars, was released Monday evening after nearly four years of incarceration at San Francisco Jail and Sacramento County Jail.

In a statement following his release, Washington reflected on the experience. “I have been away from Free Society for nearly 4 years. This particular experience was humbling and it most certainly has left an indelible mark on my mind, body and soul,” he said.

Washington credited meeting his wife, Gale, and their shared involvement with the Vanguard as pivotal in his return to community work.

“We have been honored to become involved with the Davis Vanguard and I personally am committed to taking our service to this community to the ‘Next Level,’” he said. “I am not ashamed to say that I am a recovering addict and alcoholic. I strongly believe in the recovery maxim that says: ‘We Keep what we have by giving it away.’ This is a clarion call to service work in our community. My life struggle is to help free as many men and women in prison and jail who desire to be free and change their lives for the better. It starts with me! If you doubt my sincerity, just watch! More will be revealed.”

In a separate message, Washington expressed gratitude for those who supported him.

“Good Morning Sisters and Brothers! This is Malik Washington and I was released from the Sacramento County Jail last night. I think it is very important that I show gratitude to the many people and organizations that have supported me along this journey. If you are on the receiving end of this email then there is a good chance that you played a part in this MIRACLE and I thank you for your unwavering support,” he said.

Washington highlighted the stigma faced by justice-impacted veterans and noted his participation in a new federal veterans court diversion program.

“I want to say that there is a stigma attached to Justice Impacted Veterans. We don’t always receive the support from the community that we need. My first priority is my Treatment and Healing. My next priority is to give back to this beautiful community of advocates who have provided me with the resources, advocacy, support, Love and Mercy that I so desperately needed to reach this point,” he said.

He added, “It is important for me to succeed because I am one of the First Candidates for this New Federal Veterans Court Diversion Program. I do want to remind everyone that we will need Legal Advice and some Support in Dealing with Texas. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice does support U.S. Military Veterans but I’m not sure whether or not if they are willing to support me.”

Washington said his focus now is on following his treatment plan and being accountable to his community.

“The most important thing right now is for me to be the best version of myself that I can be and do what I need to do to follow my Treatment Plan. Have a wonderful day everyone and I can tell you it feels good to be Free!” he wrote. He concluded with a tribute to his wife: “MY WIFE GALE IS A BEAUTIFUL AND WONDERFUL HUMAN BEING WHO DESERVES OUR LOVE AND RESPECT!”

