Court Watch: Judge Weighs Release in Yolo County Case as Bail Remains Set at $10,000

By Mia Wagley and Katherine Parker

WOODLAND, CA – A Yolo County Superior Court judge heard arguments Wednesday on whether a recently released man charged with misdemeanors should remain in custody with bail set at $10,000, or be given the chance to enter a treatment program.

Deputy Public Defender Katie DeAnda asked Judge Clara M. Levers to release the accused into an outpatient program, citing his need for a mental health evaluation and addiction resources.

In January 2025, the accused was charged with driving under the influence, driving as an unlicensed driver, and violating probation. He entered no contest pleas or admitted to the charges in March. Judge Levers left bail at $10,000.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo argued that the accused has a long history of criminal activity and cannot be trusted outside of custody. She noted that Walter’s House, a substance use disorder treatment facility, already denied him further entry, claiming he provided drugs to others in the program. Palumbo urged that, for the safety of the accused and those struggling around him, he should remain in custody until a treatment option becomes available.

DeAnda countered that the allegation of distributing drugs was hearsay, since it came from other residents in the facility. She added that her client admitted he would test positive for drugs after his arrest, which she argued showed acknowledgment of his addiction and a willingness to seek help.

DeAnda presented a prognosis indicating that her client was likely to relapse but would benefit from a structured treatment program. She suggested that release into an outpatient program would provide needed support while waiting for an inpatient bed, arguing that custody prevents him from accessing effective treatment.

She also reminded the court that her client had just completed a 10-year prison sentence and has not yet had the opportunity to establish resources outside of custody. An outpatient facility, she argued, could provide that stability.

The case is set to return Oct. 1, 2025, for further discussion.

