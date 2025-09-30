Court Watch: Trial Delay Again for San Francisco Murder Suspect

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Vanguard Staff

Nearly five years after being taken into custody, a man facing murder and related charges in San Francisco Superior Court has yet to go to trial, with prosecutors once again granted a continuance despite defense objections.

In Department 22 on Monday, the defense pressed to set a trial date, noting they are approaching the last day to do so. Defense counsel Anita Nabha argued that her client is entitled to his day in court after years of delays.

Prosecutors, represented by Deputy District Attorney Sean Connolly, requested more time, saying new discovery and exhibits were introduced while he was out. Connolly told the court this was his first day back and that he needed additional time to review the evidence.

The district attorney’s office has prepared a 24-minute compilation video from an original nine-hour recording to present to the jury. Connolly said the edited version would allow jurors to more easily digest the material.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Theresa remarked directly that “the court wants to send this case to trial,” before granting the prosecution a brief continuance. She asked the DA to confirm no further continuances would be sought, but Connolly said he could not make that promise.

The continuance was granted with a last day of Oct. 17. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. in Department 22.

Charges in the case include murder, inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury, and assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury.

Defense attorneys are often blamed for courtroom delays, but court records show prosecutors in this case have requested continuances seven times since March 2025.

