California Governor Fills Judicial Vacancies with Diverse Slate of Judges

Bobby Luna, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Francisco County Superior Court.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of 15 new Superior Court judges across California, filling vacancies in counties from Alameda to Siskiyou.

The appointments include two in Alameda County; one in Contra Costa County; one in Kern County; one in Los Angeles County; one in Marin County; one in Mendocino County; one in Orange County; two in Riverside County; one in San Bernardino County; two in San Francisco County; one in Santa Cruz County; and one in Siskiyou County.

According to Newsom, these appointments were made to fill vacancies created by retirements and judicial promotions. He said the new judges reflect his administration’s commitment to ensuring California’s judiciary meets the needs of the state and represents the strength of its legal community.

Newsom emphasized the importance of maintaining a bench that is both highly qualified and representative of the people it serves. He said each appointee brings years of experience across legal fields, including public defense, prosecution, civil litigation and service as commissioners.

Alameda County welcomed two new judges, Meera T. Parikh, a long-serving attorney with experience in litigation and public service, and Gregory Brown, a former Supervising Deputy Attorney General.

Contra Costa County added Andrew Verriere, whose background includes years of trial and litigation work.

In Kern County, Newsom appointed Sally Ackerknecht, a commissioner and court attorney with expertise in complex cases.

Los Angeles County welcomed Amir Aharonov, who previously served as a commissioner, counsel and senior partner.

Marin County added Matthew Siroka, Mendocino County gained FredRicco McCurry, and Orange County appointed Susel Carrillo-Orellana, all with extensive litigation and community service backgrounds.

Riverside County, San Bernardino County and Santa Cruz County collectively added four judges to strengthen local courts and reinforce access to justice, according to Newsom.

San Francisco County received two new appointments, Bobby Luna and Ai Mori. Newsom said their experience underscores the importance of maintaining a strong judiciary in a major metropolitan area.

The governor said California’s judiciary plays a central role in maintaining fairness, justice and accountability. He stressed that each of the 15 appointees was carefully selected for professional qualifications and dedication to upholding constitutional rights.

Newsom also noted that the appointments reflect a broader commitment to diversity on California’s courts. Many of the appointees come from communities historically underrepresented on the bench, which he said is vital for courts to serve communities effectively.

The Governor’s Office detailed the appointees’ professional paths, noting their long careers in justice and public service.

Newsom’s announcement reflects his administration’s continued push toward a judiciary that embodies fairness and representation. The judges will soon take their seats in their respective counties, continuing the legal work of serving the people of California.

