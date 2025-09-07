Fentanyl Seizures Soar as California Guard Resumes Full Operations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – After President Donald Trump pulled many service members off assignment to deploy to Los Angeles, the California National Guard’s specialized narcotics team has regained full strength and seized millions of dollars in fentanyl.

According to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office on Sept. 5, the specialized narcotics team seized 435 pounds of illicit fentanyl worth $3.3 million in July, $1 million more than in June, since returning to state command.

“We are glad to have the Counterdrug Task Force operating back at full capacity. The work they do is invaluable to ensure the public safety of our neighborhoods across the state,” Newsom said.

The team has helped seize approximately 33,030 pounds of fentanyl and more than 50 million fentanyl-containing pills since beginning drug interdiction efforts in 2021, according to the release. The street value of those seizures is estimated at more than $482 million.

Nearly 450 service members are deployed statewide to combat transnational criminal organizations and seize illegal narcotics. About 32% of CalGuard’s personnel were reassigned by Trump to militarize Los Angeles, the release said.

Service members are stationed at ports of entry, where fentanyl is primarily smuggled into the country by U.S. citizens, according to the release. Newsom has announced staffing increases and expanded enforcement for CalGuard’s fentanyl operations over the past year.

The release noted that 300 soldiers remain deployed in Los Angeles under federal command through Election Day, calling it a “waste of our troops’ sacrifice and taxpayer funds.”

Newsom’s estimates put the cost of the National Guard deployment at nearly $120 million so far. The Title 10 deployment of National Guard soldiers and Marines has cost an estimated $118 million, the release said.

In August, Newsom’s office filed a federal Freedom of Information Act request seeking all documents and records of expenses tied to the activation of U.S. Marines and federalization of the National Guard since June 7.

In an earlier release on Aug. 6, Newsom’s office said Department of Defense staff testified to Congress that the Pentagon expected to spend $134 million on the deployment.

The Sept. 5 release stated the deployment process was rushed and that soldiers were forced to sleep on the floor and in open-air conditions with no functioning plumbing.

According to a Los Angeles Times report on July 17, one Marine said troops were fighting boredom and that there was “not much to do.” Newsom’s recent release said less than 20% of the troops deployed to Los Angeles were actually utilized.

The soldiers were pulled from essential civilian jobs as first responders, police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and teachers, the release said. They were also removed from specialized assignments, including CalGuard’s Taskforce Rattlesnake firefighting teams.

According to another Los Angeles Times report from June 24, some soldiers said the deployment was “not what [they] signed up for,” leaving morale low.

Earlier this week, Newsom brought the Trump administration to court, filing for a preliminary injunction to block the extension of the National Guard’s Los Angeles deployment through Election Day.

A federal court granted California’s injunction that same day, blocking Trump’s use of the military as a domestic police force. Newsom’s Sept. 5 release stated the ruling signals that Trump is breaking the law by trying to create a national police force with himself as its chief.

