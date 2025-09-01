The Vanguard Needs Your Help to Build a More Resilient Future

The Davis Vanguard has never been afraid to speak truth to power.

For nearly 20 years, we’ve been on the front lines—investigating injustice, challenging entrenched systems, and lifting up voices that too often go unheard. From wrongful convictions and prosecutorial misconduct to housing shortages and civil rights abuses, our reporting has made a difference. But it’s only possible because of readers like you.

We recently won a hard-fought and costly battle with the IRS. While we prevailed, the legal and administrative toll was steep. That fight is behind us—but now we must rebuild.

To ensure we can continue our work without the stress of week-to-week fundraising, we are creating a $50,000 Vanguard Resilience Fund. This fund will allow us to plan long-term, expand our journalism and advocacy work, and remain independent and fearless in the face of growing threats.

This is a pivotal moment.

We’ve launched a new donation platform through ActBlue Charities to make it easier than ever to support our mission:

🔗 https://secure.actblue.com/donate/davis-vanguard-1

Your gift will help us:

Build long-term sustainability

Train the next generation of journalists, advocates, and watchdogs

Fight back against authoritarianism and injustice in California and beyond

If you believe in what we do, now is the time to show it. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to a stronger, more independent Vanguard.

We’ve never relied on corporate sponsors. We rely on you.

Help us build the future.

Help us build the Vanguard.

