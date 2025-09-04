Pamela Price Unfiltered Explores Human Trafficking in Alameda County

In the latest episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price sits down with Vanessa Russell, founder of the nonprofit Love Never Fails, to confront the harsh realities of human trafficking in the Bay Area.

Russell, who transitioned from a career in tech and a passion for dance to leading anti-trafficking efforts, shares her journey and the work of building safe houses, supporting survivors, and exposing modern-day slavery in local communities. She underscores how poverty, housing instability, and systemic inequities drive exploitation, while also pointing to community-based solutions that offer pathways to safety and hope.

In the “Legally Speaking” segment, Price breaks down key legislation shaping the fight against trafficking, including California’s SB 357 and AB 379. She explains how these laws are reshaping the legal landscape, from criminal liability to survivor protections, and what they mean for residents in Alameda County and beyond.

The episode offers an unfiltered look at how policy, justice, and grassroots advocacy intersect to confront one of the most pressing human rights issues of our time.

