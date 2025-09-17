Episode 27 Unfiltered: White Nationalism Unleashed

This week on Pamela Price Unfiltered, Pamela sits down with Robert “Fleetwood” Bowden — author, rap artist, filmmaker, activist, and founder of Homeboy Hotline. From North Carolina to San Francisco to Oakland, Fleetwood shares his remarkable journey from incarceration to becoming a torchbearer in the fight to end recidivism. His story weaves together survival, art, and faith, as he discusses his books, films such as I Just Want to Ball and Da Cotton Pickas, and his organizing with All of Us or None to restore the rights of formerly incarcerated people.

Fleetwood’s path from prison to advocacy underscores the power of transformation and the role of art as a vehicle for justice. Through music, film, and activism, he has carved a place as a voice for the marginalized, amplifying stories too often ignored.

In addition to Fleetwood’s interview, Pamela dives into two pressing political issues shaping the nation. In Legally Speaking, she unpacks Judge Breyer’s ruling against Donald Trump’s illegal deployment of National Guard troops and his push for a national police force. In Life in Trump’s America, she turns to Stephen Miller’s extremist rhetoric labeling Democrats “a domestic extremist organization” — a chilling statement that raises alarms about political repression in 2025.

Episode 27 blends personal testimony, legal analysis, and political critique, continuing the show’s mission of exposing injustice while lifting up voices of resilience.

