Pamela Price Unfiltered: Episode 28 | The Dark Side of Gentrification–Homelessness

“The decision raises urgent questions about the rights of unhoused residents in Oakland and across the nation.” – Pamela Price Unfiltered

This week’s episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered takes listeners inside the fight for housing, justice, and truth in Oakland and beyond.

Activist, filmmaker, and author Stone Ramsey joins the conversation to share his journey from incarceration to producing Truth Be Told: The Dark Side of Gentrification. His documentary uncovers Oakland’s transformation, the rise of homelessness in Alameda County, and the untold story of Russell City — a historically Black and Latino community wiped out by displacement and redevelopment. Ramsey’s perspective is both personal and historic, capturing the human toll of gentrification and the resilience of communities forced to fight for their survival.

Pamela also breaks down the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that allows cities to criminalize homelessness. The decision raises urgent questions about the rights of unhoused residents in Oakland and across the nation. It also ties directly to the cycles of inequity and displacement highlighted in Ramsey’s film, underscoring the legal and social battles intertwined with housing justice.

Together, Ramsey’s story and Pamela’s legal analysis reveal the deep connections between policy, history, and lived experience. The episode sheds light on why education, historical truth, and community power remain essential in confronting gentrification and building pathways toward real solutions.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: