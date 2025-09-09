The ‘Process Is the Punishment’: New York City’s Criminal Summons System

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are losing time and potential income in what critics describe as the summons system’s “process is punishment” model. They are forced to endure stress and stigma from law enforcement contact while cases themselves rarely hold up, according to the Data Collaborative for Justice.

A DCJ research brief found that criminal summons issuances have risen since 2021, with Black and Hispanic residents facing a disproportionate share.

Court outcomes have also largely ended in dismissals, the DCJ press release said. Most dismissals stem from paperwork errors or legally insufficient information provided to the court by law enforcement.

In 2024, more than 65% of summonses were either rejected before arraignment as “defective” or dismissed because of legal insufficiency. Only 9% of cases that reached court ended in conviction.

The brief also found that 84% of criminal summonses in 2023 and 78% in 2024 were issued to Black and Hispanic New Yorkers, who make up only 51% of the city’s population.

Disparities were especially stark in high-income neighborhoods with median household incomes above $125,000. There, Black and Hispanic residents comprise just 16% of the population but received 64% of 2024’s summonses.

In 2023, the New York Police Department issued more than 90,000 criminal summonses, followed by a 12% decline in 2024. Still, the 2024 numbers remain more than triple those recorded in 2021.

The research brief details summons volume, borough and charge breakdowns, and court outcomes dating back to 2013. It also documents racial disparities citywide, by borough, and across neighborhoods of varying median household incomes.

It further isolated trends tied to the 2017 Criminal Justice Reform Act, which permitted the use of civil rather than criminal summonses for certain offenses. The press release notes that summonses for CJRA-eligible offenses surged between 2021 and 2023 before falling in 2024.

Overall, the brief highlights a continued reliance on summonses for minor “quality-of-life” offenses since hitting a low point in 2021, with criminal courts continuing to dismiss the majority of cases.

The press release concludes that this practice sustains a “process is the punishment” system, where individuals lose time and income, endure damaging law enforcement contact, and see their cases collapse in court.

