Op-ed | Holding Gaza During the Jewish Holiday of Repentance

The “Days of Awe,” the Jewish High Holidays, begin Monday night, September 22. This ten-day period of introspection, repentance, and teshuva—a return to the authentic principles of mercy and goodness lost in day-to-day life—starts with Rosh Hashanah and ends with Yom Kippur, a fast day, on October 2.

Jewish redemption—release from the weight of past sins—has uniquely Jewish aspects:

We do not ask for a good afterlife in heaven, as Christians might, nor for release from the karmic cycle of suffering, as in Buddhism. Instead, we pray for sweetness here and now, in the new year. Our prayer is this-worldly: “Inscribe me in the Book of Life.”

Forgiveness is also communal. Jewish liturgy includes prayers where we each beat our chests and collectively confess to hundreds of sins, from adultery to slander to bribery. We ask forgiveness not only for our own wrongs, but also for those committed by other members of our community.

This collective dimension echoes the redemption of Passover, when God delivered the Israelites from slavery. We also recall God’s collective punishment in destroying the Holy Temple twice and sending us into exile. Today, the prayer for the State of Israel calls it the “first flowering of our redemption.”

But this year, Jews everywhere are struggling to spiritually metabolize media reports from Israel and to make sense of what it means to be Jewish after Gaza.

This year’s struggle with our collective Jewish responsibility marks a radical shift within a generation. According to polls, Jews in the U.S. were once considered the most respected religious group in America. In 2016, on the eve of Trump’s election, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported the lowest levels of antisemitic belief in its history among a cross-selection of Americans, along with the fewest reported antisemitic incidents.

Now, two years into the Gaza war, it feels different to be Jewish. Jewish identity feels like it needs justifying, if not redeeming—especially for those who believe Zionism is integral to Judaism.

How do Jews metabolize reports of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza—where even former Israeli prime ministers and a former head of the World Zionist Organization have accused the IDF of war crimes, and multiple Israeli and international groups allege genocide?

For some, the dissonance is resolved by believing Prime Minister Netanyahu’s claim that media reports are fabrications driven by antisemitism. Even in Davis, a few Jewish leaders have argued that Hamas has a local network. This is the core of the film October 8th, promoted by local Jewish groups.

This global criticism of Israel aligns with a longstanding Jewish narrative: that antisemitism is the oldest, most enduring and widespread of bigotries. From this perspective, America in 2016—when antisemitism seemed at historic lows—was only an illusion. The world is now “returning to normal,” just as early Zionist thinkers from 1900 predicted. In their view, pluralistic democracies could never be truly safe havens for Jews. What better evidence than the international institutions created after the Holocaust to prevent genocide are now being turned against Israel.

And once you accept that mainstream media is pervasively printing “fake news” on a subject (Israeli war crimes) the internet is cunningly set up to help you curate your media diet to avoid upset.

Yet another spiritual response is emerging among mainstream rabbis and some Israeli leaders who are speaking out against the war. One of the earliest and most eloquent is Peter Beinart, an observant Jew who speak from within the tradition. As a former progressive Zionist, he writes:

“What Israel is doing in the name of the Jewish people is a desecration… The same principles that apply to them [pro-Palestinians] apply to us. If we’re going to question someone who says ‘globalize the intifada’ about their support for violence, we should also question the people who say ‘we stand with the IDF’ about their support for violence.”

A more ambivalent stance comes from a letter co-signed by my own Davis rabbi, Jeremy Simon, and written by leaders of Reform Judaism. This Zionist yet critical statement calls for Israel to take responsibility for humanitarian aid to Gaza, end settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and halt Netanyahu’s annexation plans. It begins:

“The Jewish people face a grave moral crisis, threatening the very basis of Judaism as the ethical voice it has been since the age of Israel’s prophets. We cannot remain silent in confronting it.”

Meanwhile, Jews are fearful any public criticism of Israel could morph into antisemitism, particularly among those seeking simplistic black-and-white answers. They note many on the left lionize Arab culture, though much of the Arab world has struggled to create liberal democracies that protect human rights and diversity. Ironically, the political right is platforming a tiny group of left-wing anarchist accelerationists—people like UCD’s Cops Off Campus which portrays Israel as the ultimate symbol of the evil of Western Capitalism. It works for GOP, the right-wing media, and some Jewish defense groups to amplify this tiny fringe group. They spread fear and trauma among Jews—and then instrumentalizes this as a justification for the use of state power to defund the University and stifle free speech.

Most Jews will find themselves in the ambivalent middle—holding on to connection with Israel and its 7 million Jews even as they face the tragedy of Israel: its death as a source of pride and place of safety. This is what praying for Jewish redemption will mean for most during the Days of Awe.

Alan “Lorax” Hirsch can often be found handing out free “Love Your Neighbor” signs at the Davis Farmers Market on Saturdays. Alan is a member of Davis Congregation Bet Haverim but writes only for himself. He notes 81% of Bet Haverim partners express concern about Israel’s conduct of the war a survey by the Rabbis — a year ago,

