Celebrating Resilience and Renewal: The 2025 Reentry Conference at St. Mary’s Cathedral

(Non-Profit Spotlight: Code Tenderloin)

By Malik & Gale Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

San Francisco is once again preparing to open its arms in compassion, empathy, and solidarity with our brothers and sisters returning home from incarceration. On Friday, September 26, 2025, the Archdiocese of San Francisco’s Restorative Justice Ministry will host its 13th Annual Reentry Conference and Expo at the iconic St. Mary’s Cathedral Event Center. From 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The halls will be alive with the voices of resilience, courage, and hope as formerly incarcerated men and women share their lived experiences, professionals offer guidance, and community members gather to lift one another up.

This year’s theme is clear:

Rooted in Justice, Rising in Hope:

Together We Are Stronger

This theme invites us to imagine a future where justice is not just reactive, but restorative. Where systems are not just reformed, but reimagined. And where every person—regardless of their past—is met with mercy, opportunity, and the chance to thrive.

“Rooted in Justice” speaks to the foundation laid by generations of advocates, organizers, and justice-impacted individuals who have fought for dignity, equity, and systemic change. It honors the truth and the faith that reentry is not just about returning—it’s about rebuilding, reclaiming, and restoring what was lost or taken.

“Rising in Hope” reminds us that healing is possible. It’s a recognition of the courage it takes to start over, the strength found in community, and the belief that every person deserves a future filled with opportunity. Hope is not passive—it’s active, resilient, and transformative.

And “Together We Are Stronger” is the heartbeat of the conference. It affirms that real change happens in relationship building—in the connections between service providers and participants, between policy, practice, and faith and those who have been impacted and those who are committed to walking alongside them. It’s a reminder that no one heals alone, and no one should have to.

The conference kicks off with powerful panel sessions at 8:45 AM. In Hall A, the panel “Art as a Catalyst for Healing in Corrections” will highlight how creativity can transform lives behind bars. Moderator Karter Louis of California Lawyers for the Arts and artists like Donald Diggs, Gabriel Singer, Michael DaSilva, and Henry Frank will remind us that paintbrushes, pens, and music can be instruments of healing and liberation.

Meanwhile, in Hall B, ‘Voices of Lived Experience: Navigating Reentry with Resilience and Purpose’ will showcase the journeys of those who faced prison and emerged as leaders. Moderator Mick Gardner, alongside leaders like Dr. Nichole Pettway, Joey Mason, Rafael Bankston, Jamaine Gurley, and Rocky Nguyen, will testify to the strength of second chances.

In Hall C, the focus shifts to “What Wasn’t in the Sentence: Women’s Lifers and the Realities of Prison.” Moderated by Jamie Rozelle Harrison, panelists like Barbara Chavez, Yanira Armster, Ayanna Elliott-Green, Sol Mercado, and Celia Firl will courageously speak truths about trauma, abuse, and the unbreakable resilience of women who survived what was never meant to be part of their “sentence.”

Among the many inspiring voices this year, one name shines brightly: Valerie Boden. A proud member of the CROP Organization and Excell Network Ambassador, Valerie’s journey is a testimony to strength against all odds. Having faced incarceration, she has emerged not as a victim but as a warrior—committed to family reunification, community advocacy, and restoring dignity to women reentering society.

Her participation on the panel “Rebuilding Bonds: Family Reunification After Incarceration” is a reminder that healing is possible, and families can be made whole again. Valerie represents the resilience of countless women who fight daily to rebuild their lives with courage and love. Today, we pause to celebrate her work and to honor her unwavering commitment to creating a brighter, more just future for all.

The conference doesn’t stop there. The day will feature panels on street violence intervention, chaplaincy’s role in rehabilitation, victim compensation access, housing for justice-involved women, inclusive workforce pipelines, and leadership in rehabilitation. Each conversation is a building block in a vision for a society that believes in healing, not punishment; restoration, not exclusion.

And who could forget the PURE Reentry Simulation—a hands-on workshop immersing participants in the maze of barriers faced by returning citizens. This transformative activity challenges us all to ask: are we building bridges or reinforcing walls?

Featured Non-Profit:

CODE TENDERLOIN & EMPLOYEE, CHRIS FIRLE

Code Tenderloin is a San Francisco-based nonprofit breaking down barriers to employment for individuals facing systemic obstacles such as homelessness, incarceration, addiction, and poverty. Since 2015, they’ve helped hundreds of people move toward stability—securing jobs, housing, education, and renewed purpose.

Their free programs include:

1. Job readiness training

2. Tech and coding bootcamps

3. Violence reduction and community outreach

4. Mentorship and career coaching

With over 1,500 graduates from their Code Ramp program and a 90% job or education placement rate, Code Tenderloin is transforming lives and communities—one opportunity at a time.

Chris brings a wealth of corporate experience in financial strategy, budgeting, and performance optimization. His previous tenure as a Chief Financial Officer and his leadership at C12 Consulting, LLC are a testament to his strong background in overseeing multi-faceted financial operations and driving strategic initiatives that support organizational growth. Whether it is optimizing cash flow, managing Profit and Loss statements, or guiding critical financial decisions, Chris has demonstrated ability to deliver sound fiscal leadership.

He provides a deep knowledge and displays acute financial acumen. His strong capacity to build and execute strategies that align with the organization’s broader mission and values are a valued resource. As the Revenue and Financial Strategy Manager at Code Tenderloin, he is instrumental in creating long-term financial strategies that drive both operational and revenue growth, while also ensuring strict adherence to regulatory requirements and organizational goals. His ability to communicate complex financial concepts clearly and effectively to both internal teams and external stakeholders is valuable in developing and building relationships.

Chris’s leadership extends beyond numbers. He fosters a collaborative work environment, mentoring teams and individuals and guiding them to achieve both short- and long-term financial objectives. His approach to uplifting people and financial stewardship is grounded in a commitment to his faith, integrity and accountability. He understands the importance of aligning financial performance with mission-driven goals for the betterment of individuals.

As a licensed minister, Reverend Firle also serves as the Pastor of FaithWay Ministries, an online congregation made up of members across the United States. FaithWay is committed to uplifting individuals through Faith, Family, Fellowship, and Friendship. FaithWay hosts a weekly zoom meeting focusing on uplifting individuals and guiding individuals to a more connected and committed faith walk. In addition to his work leading FaithWay Ministries, Reverend Firle is also an associate minister at Greater St. John Baptist Church in Oakland, CA.

Each and every day, whether it be through exercising his faith or through his work with Code Tenderloin, his focus is on lifting individuals to be better than they were the day before.

No reflection on this event would not be complete without honoring Julio Escobar, whose tireless leadership in the Archdiocese of San Francisco’s Restorative Justice Ministry has been a beacon of hope for years. Julio’s work reminds us that reentry is not just a policy discussion—it is a moral commitment to compassion and empathy for women and men striving to reclaim their place in free society. His example challenges us all to meet our returning citizens not with judgment, but with love.

THIS IS NOT JUST A REENTRY CONFERENCE—IT’S A MOVEMENT. We invite you and your friends to join us at St. Mary’s Cathedral on September 26. Come hear the stories. Come meet the leaders. Come stand with those who have endured injustice and emerged stronger.

Registration is free and open until September 22, 2025, at: https://www.reentryconferencesf.org/

We close with gratitude—to the moderators who guide these conversations, the panelists who bravely share their truths, and the community that continues to show up year after year. Their courage breathes life into our collective struggle for justice, dignity, and restoration.

On September 26, let us gather in unity, remembering that resilience is the heartbeat of reentry. Together, we can transform pain into power and second chances into lasting change.

✊🏾 Bring a friend. Bring your compassion. Bring your belief that every person deserves the dignity of renewal.

As always, we leave you with these songs and videos:



Bryann T – Worth It Ft. Antwoine Hill & Monica Hill Trejo

Rare of Breed – Family Man (Music Video)

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over 13 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. You can reach him via email: mwashington@destination-freedom.org

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

Write to Malik at:

Keith Washington Xref 5383546

c/o Securus Digital Mail Center – Sacramento Main

P O Box 20888

Tampa Florida 33622

Please follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/destfreedom13 and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/destinationfreedom13/

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: