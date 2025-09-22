House Legislation Threatens D.C. Home Rule and Youth Justice Reforms

“These votes are a disturbing example of political theater masquerading as community safety, and they set a dangerous precedent for federal interference in local justice systems.” – The Sentencing Project

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives has advanced multiple bills that undermine Washington, D.C.’s home rule and threaten youth justice reforms, according to The Sentencing Project, an organization that advocates for justice reform.

“These votes are a disturbing example of political theater masquerading as community safety, and they set a dangerous precedent for federal interference in local justice systems,” the press release stated. “These bills will mistreat vulnerable children in need of support, exacerbate racial disparities that already plague the District’s justice system, and make us less safe.”

H.R. 5140 would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to be prosecuted as adults, undermining rehabilitation efforts. Research shows that children tried in adult courts are more likely to commit violent offenses in the future if subjected to the adult system.

The Sentencing Project noted that Black youth make up 93 percent of youth arrests in D.C., despite representing just 59 percent of the youth population. Lowering the age of adult prosecution would “draw even more Black individuals into the system that was never designed to support their growth or rehabilitation,” the release said.

H.R. 5140 passed the House with 225 members voting in favor and 203 opposed.

The group also raised concerns about H.R. 5172, which has passed out of committee. The bill would impose mandatory minimums, requiring judges to sentence children to life without parole.

In addition, H.R. 4922 threatens the Youth Rehabilitation Act, which has allowed judges to consider fair and informed sentencing decisions for children. “Gutting its most effective provisions would be a devastating setback for youth justice in D.C.,” the press release said.

H.R. 4922 passed the House with 240 members voting in favor and 179 opposed.

The Sentencing Project concluded that “with your support, we can stop these cruel sentencing bills through filibusters in the Senate.”

