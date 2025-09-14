Los Angeles Attorney Aaron Spolin Disbarred for Exploiting Incarcerated Clients

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles attorney Aaron Spolin has been disbarred by order of the California Supreme Court for exploiting incarcerated clients and their families, the Office of Chief Trial Counsel (OCTC) announced Thursday.

The court’s order follows a June stipulation in which Spolin agreed to disbarment after admitting to taking advantage of incarcerated people and their families by charging excessive legal fees and misleading them about their potential for release under Assembly Bill 2942. Spolin was also ordered to pay $63,000 in restitution to eight clients or their designees, according to the OCTC.

Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona said, “California attorneys are entrusted with a duty to act in the best interests of their clients.” He added, “By preying on incarcerated individuals and their families and charging them unconscionable fees for his own personal gain, Mr. Spolin committed egregious misconduct. His disbarment serves to protect the public and maintain trust in the legal profession.”

In August and November of 2024, Spolin faced two disciplinary charges after he charged incarcerated people and their families to submit requests for resentencing under AB 2942. Spolin failed to mention that most of his clients did not meet the district attorney’s prioritization requirements, and that the Orange County District Attorney would only respond to requests submitted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the OCTC.

In one case, Spolin charged $14,700 for a case review and sentencing request. The client was ineligible under the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s criteria because of a history of violent felonies. “Spolin continued to advise the inmate and his sister to pursue resentencing, failing to disclose the improbability of success given Spolin’s prior receipt of multiple communications from the LADA that made clear such requests would not be considered for violent offenders,” the OCTC stated.

In another case, Spolin charged $21,700 for a case review, request for communication and sentencing request. The client was sentenced to 41 years for violent felonies, which made him unqualified under the LADA’s criteria. Nevertheless, “Spolin continued to advise the inmate and his fiancée to pursue resentencing, failing to disclose the improbability of success given Spolin’s prior receipt of multiple communications from the LADA that made clear such requests would not be considered for violent offenders,” the OCTC explained.

On June 20, 2025, Spolin was removed from active practice by court order while awaiting the California Supreme Court ruling, the press release stated.

