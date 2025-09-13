Critics Denounce ‘Stop Illegal Entry Act’ for Extreme Federal Sentencing Expansion

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly passed H.R. 3486, the “Stop Illegal Entry Act of 2025,” a measure that would impose steep mandatory minimum sentences and even potential life sentences on asylum seekers, teenagers, and immigrant families attempting to reunite.

The legislation, introduced as part of President Trump’s broader immigration crackdown, was among the first taken up after Congress returned from its August recess. While it passed, the margin was close, with dozens of lawmakers breaking from earlier support for mandatory detention bills and signaling growing resistance to the administration’s hardline agenda.

The measure would shift many immigration violations from the civil system into the federal criminal system, expanding penalties to levels normally reserved for violent crimes such as murder. Under its provisions, asylum seekers who attempt to re-enter the United States after being denied could face up to 10 years in prison, and individuals with prior convictions — even for minor offenses such as shoplifting — could face life sentences.

Critics argue that the bill represents one of the most extreme expansions of federal sentencing in modern history, effectively transforming the immigration system into another driver of mass incarceration. Supporters contend it strengthens border security and creates stronger deterrents against repeated illegal entry.

Mike Zamore, National Director of Policy and Government Affairs at the American Civil Liberties Union, condemned the legislation. “H.R. 3486 would supercharge President Trump’s reckless deportation drive, which is already damaging our economy and destabilizing communities,” Zamore said. “This legislation would hand the Trump administration more tools to criminalize immigrants and terrorize communities at the same time they are deploying federal agents and the military to our streets. It would also undermine public safety by diverting more resources away from youth services and prevention programs that actually improve community safety.”

Zamore added that the narrow margin in the House offered some encouragement. “While the House narrowly passed this bill, we thank the Members of Congress who held the line and voted against this harmful legislation. At a time when a president is threatening American cities and the Supreme Court is greenlighting racial profiling, it is vital that a growing number of elected officials are standing together in rejecting Stephen Miller’s dystopian agenda to criminalize and demonize people who come to this country seeking a better life.”

Immigrant rights organizations echoed the alarm. Advocates for Human Rights called the bill “costly, dangerous, and a violation of foundational human rights principles,” warning that it would criminalize asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution, force trafficking survivors into prolonged detention, and separate families for decades or even life over immigration status.

The group said the legislation would undermine public safety by driving immigrant communities further into the shadows. Victims and witnesses of crimes, they said, would be less likely to report to police, while law enforcement would be forced to divert resources away from serious investigations to pursue immigration violations. They warned that building new prisons to accommodate the bill’s mandates would cost billions, further fueling what is already the highest incarceration rate in the world.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) also urged a “no” vote, describing the bill as “extreme” and “disproportionate.” In its analysis, AILA said the legislation would equate nonviolent immigration violations with crimes such as murder, resulting in incarceration “for long periods of a decade or even life” for people who have no history of violent offenses.

AILA noted that illegal entry and reentry prosecutions are already among the most common federal charges, with more than 40,000 people prosecuted in the first nine months of 2025. Imposing longer sentences, the group said, would massively expand the federal prison population without improving border security. It pointed to earlier estimates from the U.S. Sentencing Commission that similar proposals, such as “Kate’s Law,” could have increased the federal prison population by nearly 60,000 within five years.

The group also questioned the deterrent effect of such penalties, citing a 2015 Department of Homeland Security report that concluded Customs and Border Protection (CBP) could not demonstrate that its “Operation Streamline” program — which rapidly prosecuted unlawful border crossers — was effective in preventing future entries.

AILA warned that the legislation would have far-reaching consequences. Under the bill, the penalty for unlawful reentry after deportation would increase from two years to 10 years. Anyone committing a nonviolent felony or even a minor offense such as shoplifting after reentering could face a mandatory 10-year sentence and possible life imprisonment. Someone denied asylum three times at the border who attempted to return a fourth time could also face up to 10 years in prison.

Advocates argue that rather than expanding criminal penalties, Congress should pursue comprehensive immigration reform that provides legal pathways, invests in immigration courts to reduce backlogs, and focuses enforcement on genuine threats to public safety such as drug and weapons smuggling.

“HR 3486 represents what’s wrong with our current approach to immigration: exceedingly harsh, expensive, and ineffective,” Advocates for Human Rights said in a statement. The organization urged lawmakers to vote no and instead “support comprehensive immigration reform that actually addresses our challenges.”

For immigrants, the stakes are high. Survivors of torture and trafficking could be imprisoned for acts they were forced to commit. Families could be torn apart for decades. And asylum seekers fleeing life-threatening violence could face prosecution simply for attempting to find safety.

Opponents see the bill as a dangerous fusion of mass incarceration and anti-immigrant politics. They say it threatens not only immigrant communities but also broader principles of due process and human rights.

Despite strong opposition, the legislation now moves to the Senate, where its prospects are uncertain. Immigration hardliners have pledged to push the measure through, while advocates are mobilizing to stop what they describe as one of the most extreme immigration laws in U.S. history.

