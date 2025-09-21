Lawsuit Alleges OSU Violated Free Speech Rights in Student’s Expulsion

“At no point in the Rodriguez Video did Mr. Christensen urge his online followers, or anyone else, to engage in any imminent act of unlawful violence. At no point in the Torres Video did Mr. Christensen threaten to personally perform any act of unlawful violence.” – ACLU complaint

COLUMBUS, OH – A 19-year-old student and social media activist has filed a federal lawsuit against Ohio State University, alleging that he was expelled for exercising his First Amendment rights after posting controversial videos on Palestinian rights and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The case, filed Sept. 17 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, argues that OSU’s actions violated both the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech and the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of due process. Plaintiff Guy Christensen, who had completed his freshman year at OSU in spring 2025, is represented by the ACLU of Ohio Foundation.

“Plaintiff Guy Christensen brings this action for the violation of his First Amendment right to free speech because officials of The Ohio State University expelled him for engaging in protected political speech. He also sues for violation of his Fourteenth Amendment right to due process because OSU officials expelled him summarily, with no opportunity to be heard,” the complaint states.

Christensen had been an undergraduate student in good standing and was named to the Dean’s List for spring 2025. According to the lawsuit, he had planned to pursue a dual degree in political science and business administration to expand his activism. He was never accused of any disciplinary infractions before the events that led to his disenrollment.

His videos, which reached an audience of millions on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Substack, focused heavily on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The complaint notes, “The videos do not mention OSU and in no way target or even mention any member of the OSU community. In short, the videos constitute pure political speech on a matter of public concern, expressed off campus.”

The controversy erupted in May after Christensen posted about the May 21 shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C. In one video, he initially condemned the shooting but later withdrew his condemnation. “I take it back. I do not condemn the elimination of those two Zionist officials who worked at the Israeli Embassy last night and here’s why. Israel has live streamed a genocide to the entire world for the last two years,” he said in the video. “Do not let yourself be fooled by the media, by the Zionists in this country who are telling you that this was an antisemitic terrorist attack. It was not.”

Christensen also directed sharp criticism at Congressman Ritchie Torres, accusing him of enabling Israeli actions in Gaza. “Now Ritchie, screenshots are forever and what you’ve said and done will haunt your family for eternity as you will eventually, if you’re still alive, end up in a Nuremburg trial[] for all the elected officials in America who facilitated and protected this genocide,” Christensen said in one post. “Shame on Ritchie. He is a Zionist scumbag. And I hope that the money he sleeps on at night stains his pajamas blood red. Thank you and Free Palestine.”

The complaint underscores that at no point in his videos did Christensen call for unlawful acts. “At no point in the Rodriguez Video did Mr. Christensen urge his online followers, or anyone else, to engage in any imminent act of unlawful violence. At no point in the Torres Video did Mr. Christensen threaten to personally perform any act of unlawful violence.”

Nonetheless, his remarks triggered a sharp backlash. The watchdog group StopAntisemitism accused him of “glorifying terrorism, spreading antisemitic propaganda, and most recently, celebrating the murder of Jews.” High-ranking officials in the Trump administration weighed in, with Senior Counsel Leo Terrell of the Justice Department’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism responding online, “Will review all leads!” Attorney General Pam Bondi amplified that response, adding “THANKS LEO!”

Rep. Torres accused Christensen of antisemitism and later wrote to U.S. Capitol Police to request an investigation. The New York Post covered the controversy, identifying Christensen as a college freshman but initially without naming his university. Shortly after, critics revealed his OSU affiliation and demanded the school expel him.

The university suspended Christensen on May 25, informing him that he was temporarily barred from campus and that a hold would be placed on his student record. He was told to schedule a meeting with the Office of Student Conduct, which was set for early June.

But before the meeting took place, Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers sent a letter on May 30 informing Christensen that he was being disenrolled immediately. Her letter referenced his videos, Rep. Torres’ call for a Capitol Police investigation, complaints from community members, and what she described as “the engagement of several law enforcement jurisdictions.”

The complaint argues that OSU acted not because Christensen posed any real threat, but because of public and political pressure. “Therefore, the decision to disenroll Mr. Christensen immediately was based entirely on responses to his speech. In other words, Defendants yielded to a heckler’s veto.”

Christensen was never allowed to appear at a hearing or to respond directly to the allegations before his expulsion. According to the filing, “At no time prior to Mr. Christensen’s disenrollment did Defendant Shivers, Defendant Carter, or any other OSU official afford Mr. Christensen any opportunity to be heard in his own defense, in any form.”

The ACLU’s complaint quotes established legal precedent, stating, “If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.”

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that OSU violated Christensen’s constitutional rights, an injunction expunging his disciplinary record, and attorneys’ fees. Christensen is also asking the court to enjoin OSU from representing in his record or elsewhere that he violated the Code of Student Conduct or posed a safety threat.

The defendants named in the suit are OSU President Walter “Ted” Carter, Jr., Senior Vice President Melissa Shivers, and Registrar Ryan Hunt, all in their official capacities.

The university has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

