Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Outcry over Racial Profiling in California

SAN FRANCISCO – The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area (LCCRSF) condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling that allows federal immigration officers to conduct stops without reasonable suspicion in California, calling it a devastating setback for civil rights and an endorsement of racial profiling.

Bianca Sierra Wolff, executive director of LCCRSF, said the ruling in Vasquez-Perdomo v. Noem gave immigration agents “a green light to resume their campaign of fear and racial profiling across Southern California.” She added that the Court “effectively sanctions the Trump administration’s unconstitutional approach of stopping individuals based on nothing more than their apparent race, the language they speak, or the job they work.”

Wolff said the principle of reasonable suspicion is fundamental to civil rights protections, and the decision undermines that safeguard. “Reasonable suspicion is a bedrock principle of civil rights. This opinion eviscerates this foundational constitutional requirement for arrest and detention,” she said.

She pointed to Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent in the case. “As Justice Sotomayor stated in her powerful dissent, we should not have to live in a country where the government can seize anyone for looking Latino, speaking Spanish, and working a low-wage job,” Wolff said.

Sotomayor wrote that the majority’s decision “abandons one of the central bulwarks against arbitrary state action” and “permits federal agents to substitute prejudice for proof.” She warned that the ruling would allow “discrimination in its rawest form to become official practice under the Constitution.”

According to Wolff, the ruling empowers federal agents to continue spreading fear within immigrant communities. “The Supreme Court has empowered federal agents to continue their strategy of building fear among our communities. Today’s decision invites the Trump administration to rely on racial profiling to intimidate and detain our friends and neighbors,” she said.

Despite the setback, LCCRSF pledged to keep fighting. “This ruling is a devastating setback for civil rights, but it is not the end of this fight. We will use every tool at our disposal to oppose discriminatory profiling in the San Francisco Bay Area, and continue to litigate, advocate, and defend the Fourth Amendment rights of every person in our community,” Wolff said.

She also reassured immigrant families that they will not face this challenge alone. “You are not alone. We are your neighbors, your advocates, and your partners in this struggle. We will continue to fight for a community where all families can feel secure and where everyone’s constitutional rights are respected,” she said.

Wolff concluded that the group’s commitment remains firm. “LCCRSF’s commitment to the San Francisco Bay Area’s immigrant community is unwavering,” she said.

