Judge Rejects District Attorney’s Motion to Try Teen in 49er Ricky Pearsall Case as an Adult

“We have juvenile court for a reason, and I hope that today’s ruling serves as a reminder that every young person deserves a chance to access rehabilitation opportunities.” – San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju

By Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco judge ruled Friday that the teen accused of shooting and attempting to rob San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will remain in juvenile court, rejecting the District Attorney’s effort to transfer the case to adult court.

The ruling followed a week-long transfer hearing where prosecutors argued the seriousness of the August 2024 incident warranted an adult trial. Defense attorneys countered that the case did not meet the criteria under California law for adult transfer and called character witnesses, including a Juvenile Probation Officer and teachers from Juvenile Hall, who testified to the teen’s progress and rehabilitation since the shooting.

In August 2024, Pearsall was confronted by an armed assailant in San Francisco during what police described as an attempted robbery.

According to authorities, the teen allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded Pearsall’s belongings before firing a shot that struck the 49ers wide receiver.

Pearsall was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, later making a full recovery. The shooting drew widespread attention, both because of the victim’s status as a professional football player and the brazen nature of the attack.

Police launched an intensive investigation that quickly led to the arrest of the teen suspect. Officers reported recovering a firearm believed to be linked to the shooting and connected the youth to the scene through witness statements and surveillance footage.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into Juvenile Hall, where he has remained while the case proceeds. Prosecutors filed charges of attempted murder, robbery, and assault with a firearm, setting the stage for the recent hearings over whether he should face trial in juvenile or adult court.

Deputy Public Defender Robert Dunlap, who represents the teen, said in a statement, “We are all greatly relieved with the court’s ruling, which recognized that sending a young person to a court where adult state prison is possible should only be a matter of last resort, in those extremely rare cases where clear and convincing evidence shows the child is irretrievably lost and cannot be redeemed. State prison is not about redemption or rehabilitation.”

Dunlap explained, “It is a system designed to warehouse people and perpetuate harm, rather than foster healing or justice, and it is used far too often in adult cases as it is. The law recognizes this and establishes high hurdles for the prosecution to clear in order to do this to a youth.”

He continued, “I understand the District Attorney’s Office has concerns over the rehabilitation services currently on offer in the Juvenile Hall. If in fact there is a problem, the solution lies in improving the system, not sacrificing the child. Systems failure, if any, is not a failure by the youth, as the law makes clear.”

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju added, “We have juvenile court for a reason, and I hope that today’s ruling serves as a reminder that every young person deserves a chance to access rehabilitation opportunities. With the support of his defense attorneys, social workers, and teachers, this young person has shown his ability and desire to get his life on a better track. The evidence in this hearing made clear that he has shown tremendous personal and academic growth with aspirations to go to college. We will do everything we can to help him make that possible.”

Under California Welfare and Institutions Code § 707, judges must weigh several factors in deciding whether to transfer a case to adult court. Those include the degree of criminal sophistication shown by the youth, the possibility of rehabilitation before the juvenile court’s jurisdiction ends, the minor’s prior delinquency record, past attempts at rehabilitation, and the circumstances and seriousness of the alleged crime.

The judge ultimately ruled that the defense met the burden of showing the teen’s rehabilitation potential outweighed the prosecution’s request for adult charges, allowing the case to proceed in juvenile court.

