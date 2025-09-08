Op-ed | What Good Urban Planning Looks Like

Hi, Davis Citizens Planning Group here.

You won’t be surprised that as the general plan process kicks off and the community grapples with development proposals, we have lots of thoughts and ideas to add. But before we dive into another set of articles, we thought it might be useful to provide some baseline context and start out by explaining where we are coming from.

Urban Planning 101:

For most of human history, cities were built around a simple idea: everything important goes in the center of town for easy access to everyone.

For medieval villages and early cities, that made perfect sense: People walked to the market square, the church, the blacksmith, and the city hall—all tightly clustered in a dense hub. The farther out you lived, the longer you had to walk, and that, naturally, encouraged efficient compact neighborhoods.

Then came the automobile: Cars allowed people to live many miles from the city center and still commute to work or shop. Suburbs expanded, highways spread like vines, and downtowns swelled with daily commuters. But this model has a fatal flaw: there’s only so much space for all the cars. Highways clog, parking becomes a nightmare, streets jam up, and the idea that everyone can travel to the same town center at the same time breaks down.

Here is a picture of downtown Houston from the 70’s as they learned this very lesson:



The “monocentric” concept of a city where there is “one downtown” thus simply fails in the age of the automobile, and once cities get over 30,000 to 50,000 people we need to start thinking very differently.

Moving Beyond the “One Big Center” Model

Modern city planning solves this problem with the concept of a “hierarchy of centers.” Instead of forcing every trip into one single congested core, a well-designed city spreads housing, services, and workplaces across multiple nodes. Which means that people can meet most of their daily needs closer to home, and longer trips into downtown become the exception, not the rule.



It is often the case that the “downtown” is still the largest and most dominant of these nodes, and that there are some amenities that exist only there (e.g., sports arenas, courthouses, theaters) but the daily amenities, such as grocery stores, cafes, barber shops, gas stations, etc should be available uniformly across the city.

This concept is now so universally accepted and so mainstream that various urban planning thought leaders have ended up coming up with a number of different terms that all refer to this same set of principles:





“Transit oriented development”

“15 Minute cities” / “20 Minute neighborhoods”

“Smart growth”

“Complete communities”

“Walkable urbanism”

“Traditional neighborhood development”

“Urban villages”

“Complete streets”

“Human scale urbanism”

Indeed, the LEED-ND “rubric” which the measures environmental impacts of neighborhoods that the Davis City Council discussed in recent years, is yet another outgrowth of these same ideas and it also points us in the same direction: the creation of a network of neighborhood centers distributed across the city, ideally laid out in such a way that they are connected by transit and bike paths, and are easy to navigate by people of all ages and income levels..

A Leaf as a Metaphor for Sustainable Urban Design

When we think of how these distributed centers work together to form the landscape of an overall city, and we think about transportation and connectivity of these centers, it is helpful to invoke the metaphor of a leaf as pictured above.

A leaf is actually a very well evolved mechanism for efficient distribution and transport across a 2 dimensional plane, and, in the fall, as the colors change, leaves often reveal a good analogy for urban planning as well.

Along the veins where the supply of nutrients is high, you have areas that remain green longer, and this is directly analogous to transit corridors, carrying the city’s “lifeblood” of movement and activity of people. This is important for cars but is especially important for transit which needs to be planned out in “lines” that cross the city. These major arteries carry people, and much like the leaf, those arteries are most effective at delivering those people to the areas directly adjacent to the artery — which is why we see the green stripes on the leaf here. This is after all, why major streets are often called “arterials.”

These are the corridors where it makes the most sense for us to have our commercial services and our higher density neighborhoods:

Major centers (the thickest veins and base of the leaf) are where high-frequency transit converges. These are our downtown and a hierarchy of regional commercial nodes, that are homes to shops, schools, clinics, and cultural amenities.

(the thickest veins and base of the leaf) are where high-frequency transit converges. These are our downtown and a hierarchy of regional commercial nodes, that are homes to shops, schools, clinics, and cultural amenities. Moderate-density corridors (branching veins) support apartments, small businesses, and local parks. Everyday retail such as cafe’s local pubs, and grocery stores are distributed throughout.

(branching veins) support apartments, small businesses, and local parks. Everyday retail such as cafe’s local pubs, and grocery stores are distributed throughout. Lower-density neighborhoods (the red inner zones of the leaf) offer single-family homes, and quieter streets but cannot be served efficiently by transit.

In a well-planned city, density and commercial activity occurs along these arterial corridors, and it makes inherent sense that the city’s supply of multifamily housing should coincide with these corridors as well, as it ensures that the most people possible have walking-distance access to our transit lines and to the shopping that is distributed along these lines.

Concentrating housing along transit corridors allows robust public transportation, reduces car dependency, and supports a thriving mix of services. Residents of multifamily housing (students, young couples, service workers, and retirees) are also the most likely to use transit, further reducing traffic. It is simply the most effective way to plan a city: You think in terms of your arteries, plan your transit lines along them, and then you cluster your higher density housing and shopping along those lines.

The result is a city with:

Lower carbon emissions

Less traffic congestion

More independent mobility for both kids and seniors

Stronger local economies

As a fun aside, consider the image below which is a 3D map of Kansas City showing “revenue contribution per acre” -— basically a combination of property and sales taxes. Higher revenue means higher density housing and the presence of commercial stores. We can see the “arteries” of density and economic activity radiating out from their core.



What This Means for Davis

Davis already has elements of a distributed city. Our grocery stores, for example, are spread across town.

The map above shows each of our existing grocery stores with a ¼-mile walking radius around each store. This shows that although we already have a distributed model, we are quite spread out and anyone who does not live within one of these circles is most likely going to be taking their car to the grocery store instead of biking or walking… so we’re not yet a “15 minute city.”

Next lets connect our city, lets map the “arteries” of our leaf / the arterial roads that connect our neighborhoods.

There could be some argument as to how we draw these, but for the sake of this illustration lets define our “arteries” as the following corridors:.

East-West: Covell/Mace, Russell/5th to E. Second, Richards

Covell/Mace, Russell/5th to E. Second, Richards North-South: Arlington/Lake, Anderson, F Street, Pole Line, Mace



Now let’s lay these corridors on top of our map:



If we followed best practices for urban planning, then our task in the upcoming general plan process would be quite simple:

Establish accessible and sustainable transit along these arterial corridors. Up-zone these areas for higher density housing and include mixed use commercial in many areas along them

In this image we have done exactly that. The red dots are our designated targets for highest commercial and residential density, with downtown being the largest and then our existing secondary nodes distributed around town.

Over that we have laid two conceptual transit lines, a blue and a gold line:



The blue line circles our eastern neighborhoods before heading downtown, connecting to the Amtrak station, and then across campus terminating at the west village

The gold line connects west Davis through a similar loop before heading onto campus and terminating downtown also at the Amtrak station.



(Note we are not saying this is what our transit system should be. There are gaps and there are good reasons for doing it differently. We just wanted to get a simple system on the map for the sake of illustration)

With a map like this, we have a high-level plan that yields for us a city where we have effective transit, low traffic, low greenhouse gas emissions and AMPLE amounts of affordable multifamily housing. If we decided to take the housing crisis AND the climate crisis seriously, this (or something very similar) is what we would do.

But have you already noticed the catch?

The challenge of up-zoning.

The largest challenge is that this map represents change. And while all cities inevitably change and evolve over time, that change is often difficult and generates significant friction.



There is no argument that densification of our arterial areas, the establishment of transit along them and the integration of mixed use zoning is the superior way to plan our cities growth. Such an approach wins on every conceivable metric especially as compared to the default of sprawling tract home development:

Traffic

Sustainability (energy / VMT / water use)

City finances

Housing affordability

But when we look at many of our “arterial” corridors at ground level, we see that they are lined with single family homes — built long ago when nobody was thinking about the long-term needs for city growth or that their streets might someday become our most traveled thoroughfares.

Do you remember the drama of the Trackside development on Third Street? Now imagine that happening for every single redevelopment / upzoning / densification project along every corridor like this across the city.

This is unfortunately an extremely common, (if not stereotypical) challenge for cities, but many cities have weathered these storms successfully and the universal solution is this: A robust, long-term planning process that proactively faces these issues.

After all, there is a world of difference between:

Waking up to bulldozers tearing down the house next door so apartments can be put up.

Or

Telling a homeowner that the general plan for the city includes a re-zoning of their property for multi-family housing 20 years from now.

That latter gives residents plenty of time to respond to the change, or to move if they want (their property value will immediately rise of course) and since the average family only lives in a given house for 16 years, nobody gets caught off-guard.

Nevertheless, looking this far into the future needs to be the ambition and the scope of our general plan process. We need to develop a robust, long-term vision for our city and proactively take the steps to get there, and we should not be afraid to tackle these big issues.

We hope that this article has raised some thoughts for you, and caused you to be interested in the general plan process and what is possible if we ARE able to summon the collective courage to take this process seriously and not shrink away from asking all of the big questions.

Our group feels like the general plan process is an opportunity for us to make our city significantly better for the next generation. Will our descendants look back and wish we had made better choices, and curse us for kicking the can down the road? Or will they be grateful that we took the time and had the courage to make tough decisions that yielded a more sustainable / affordable / equitable city in the long term?



Our planning decisions both in the upcoming measure J processes as well as in the following general plan process, will all call upon some level of fluency with the basic principles of city planning, and those decisions can only be made wisely in light of some higher-order principles to guide us.



We have two articles coming up about both the general plan process and our peripheral proposals, but we hope that it has been helpful to start with these higher-level principles discussed here today.

The Davis Citizens Planning Group

plandavis.org

Alex Achimore

Richard McCann

Anthony Palmere

David Thompson

Tim Keller

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: