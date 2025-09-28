VA Awards over $164 Million in Grants to Fight Veteran Homelessness in California

By Vanguard Staff

PALO ALTO, CA – The Department of Veterans Affairs announced this week it is awarding $164,068,809 in grants to 27 organizations across California to support veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The grants, awarded through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, will fund housing assistance, health care, financial planning, childcare, legal services, and transportation.

The organizations in California receiving grants are:

Village for Vets receiving $4,784,021

Nation’s Finest receiving $22,942,240

National Community Health Partners receiving $2,397,645

Goodwill of Silicon Valley receiving $892,981

SHELTER, Inc. receiving $1,524,158

Volunteers of America of Greater Sacramento and Northern Nevada, Inc. receiving $3,862,449

Housing Matters receiving $981,548

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Stockton receiving $1,039,691

United States Veterans Initiative receiving $5,687,730

WestCare California, Inc. receiving $8,095,218

Swords To Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization receiving $11,271,944

Homefirst Services Of Santa Clara County receiving $4,511,195

Insight Housing receiving $12,165,443

JVS SoCal receiving $3,675,000

California Veterans Assistance Foundation, Inc. receiving $1,415,768

United States Veterans Initiative receiving $12,816,401

LightHouse Social Service Centers receiving $2,236,113

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Inc. receiving $2,140,134

Mental Health America of Los Angeles receiving $9,884,679

PATH receiving $13,222,907

Vietnam Veterans Of San Diego receiving $5,857,724

The Salvation Army receiving $7,567,374

1736 Family Crisis Center receiving $2,006,831

Good Samaritan Shelter receiving $1,808,977

Adjoin receiving $10,357,322

New Beginnings receiving $2,297,371

Volunteers of America of Los Angeles receiving $14,313,675

“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said Ada Clarke, Director of Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 21. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides case management and supportive services aimed at preventing the imminent loss of a veteran’s home, identifying new housing opportunities, and rapidly rehousing veterans and their families who might otherwise remain homeless without assistance.

The VA said awards are based on factors such as grant recipients’ experience, past performance in providing services, and the level of need in the communities where the programs operate.

The $164 million for California is part of $818 million in nationwide funding awarded through the program.

The department also highlighted broader progress during the second Trump administration. Officials said the backlog of veterans waiting for benefits has dropped more than 45 percent since Jan. 20, 2025. They reported opening 17 new health care clinics, investing an additional $800 million in infrastructure improvements, and offering nearly 1 million health care appointments outside of normal operating hours.

The VA said it is processing a record number of disability claims, reaching an all-time high of 2.52 million ratings claims for fiscal year 2025 as of Aug. 8. Veterans have gained easier access to non-VA care at the department’s expense, and reforms have simplified benefit access for survivors.

Officials noted that the VA is accelerating deployment of its integrated electronic health record system and has partnered with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to recover $106 million in duplicate billing.

The department also reported that it has returned tens of thousands of employees to in-person work to improve coordination.

Through June 2025, the VA said it has housed 37,534 homeless veterans nationwide.

