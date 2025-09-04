Council Backs Full Public Hearing Process for Village Farms

Key points:

DAVIS – The Davis City Council on Tuesday received a flood of public testimony in support of the proposed Village Farms Davis project as staff presented two possible schedules for moving the 498-acre North Davis development forward to a Measure J/R/D election in June 2026.

The project would bring 1,800 homes—market-rate and affordable—to the city, along with a 20-acre community park, a smaller neighborhood park, a 47-acre natural habitat area, an educational farm, a fire station, a pre-K daycare, and more than 40 acres of greenbelts. It also includes a 118-acre urban agricultural transition area.

According to the staff report, the proposal requires a General Plan amendment, a Development Agreement, and certification of an environmental document before it can be placed on the ballot.

Staff presented two options for review. Schedule A would spread out council actions across multiple meetings, with workshops for both the Planning Commission and City Council, giving more opportunities for public comment and transparency.

It would also complete the necessary approvals with some buffer before the January 13, 2026, deadline to place the project on the ballot. Schedule B would compress the timeline, allowing more time after a council workshop to revise documents but leaving final decisions until the last possible meeting before the deadline.

Staff recommended Schedule A. The public testimony that did take place was also overwhelmingly in favor of the project and the adoption of Schedule A.

“I’m a 23-year resident and a realtor in town and I’m coming to talk just because I’m in support of Village Farms,” Leslie Blevins said. “We desperately need housing. We just don’t want to lose this opportunity to have this voted on in June. We cannot delay any longer building homes for families in this town and our town is aging. I am one of those aging people that have stayed in my home for over 20 years. We need more housing, we need more kids in this town. So I am just here supporting Village Farms, supporting getting this on the ballot and letting our citizens vote for this project.”

Another Davis resident, Katie Dooley Hedrick, noted both housing needs and the importance of keeping the process open.

“My husband and I moved here two years ago with our two daughters who are Davis Unified students,” she said. “We came here predominantly for the schools and the close-knit community and safety that this community can provide for our children and are very supportive of Village Farms. We moved into the Cannery and are eager to see the community develop to incorporate the Cannery more into the community and connect us more seamlessly across the North Davis corridor. And I really urge you to adopt Schedule A, which will allow the community more opportunities to interact with the process rather than delay and put all of the eggs in one basket per se, of delaying all of the necessary steps to a later date and really cutting it close to the wire. There’s a lot of community that are really eager to engage in this project and very supportive and would like to see the progress along the way. So I am in strong favor of Schedule A, please.”

Mary Joan Bryan added her support.

“When we did our study back in 2023, the number one issue was housing and overwhelmingly that was almost a thousand participants and it was a quick survey that we did throughout Davis,” she said. “And the thing is we got to move the process around for all the projects and so that we get housing going in Davis and see that result. So I support you going forward with Measure A.”

Joe Romero of the California Association of Realtors said the project was an opportunity Davis could not afford to miss.

“I grew up in Woodland, California. I’m with the California Association of Realtors, the statewide group, and we’re here in support of our association tonight for Village Farms and supporting the project development. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for cities,” he said. “Looking at the city of Davis, how it’s growing, bringing in 1,800 new units, it will be a great thing for the area connecting the north part of the city, but keeping 50 percent of it open space so people can walk, travel, exercise and things like that. So this is a well thought out plan. Not to ding Woodland, but the housing is great also. So I think you’re losing a lot of folks from Davis to Woodland that are commuting to the university.”

Several residents described how their children, though raised in Davis, could not afford to return.

“We moved to Davis between 26 and 28 years ago. We raised our kids in town. Our kids went to school in town and then they graduated, they went to college and now they cannot come back to live in Davis and that is our problem,” said a resident. “Back 26 years ago when we moved to Davis, we were at entry level salaries. Me and my husband and all the other families were in the same position. We were able to purchase a house, five bedroom, three bath, brand new in Davis with our entry-level salary. It was an entry-level house.

“Now our kids cannot afford anything near that. They are building their lives. They want to establish their life here. We want them to be here, we want them to be back to Davis. They cannot because of the prices of the homes in Davis. So we all are supporting the Village Farms community because that is a hope for us to bring our kids back to the community.”

Longtime resident Norb Kumagai said his classmates from Davis High School faced the same barrier.

“My graduating class, the class of 75, is celebrating their 50th high school reunion. The question I will have brought asked constantly ad nauseum is how is it that you could afford to still live in Davis? And I always reply, we were fortunate because my parents bought a house here in town,” he said. “Quite frankly, there are only about a handful of other classmates that have been able to settle down into Davis because of the circumstances with moving into their family’s home.

“Many of my classmates who want to come back to Davis have wound up going to Woodland and they all say we really want to have the same experience for our children and now our grandchildren that we had growing up here in town as one of the best public schools in the state. And there has to be a way to do this and Village Farms is one of the proposals that’s coming up to do it.”

Project manager Lydia Deli Schlosser told the council that her team had worked closely with city staff.

“Together city staff and the Village Farms Davis team have invested thousands and thousands of hours over the past two years refining the plan, advancing the EIR process and finalizing the development agreement to ensure that every detail has been thoroughly addressed,” she said. “We have brought forward [a project] and are eager to continue toward a Measure J/R/D election, and for that reason we fully support staff’s recommendation for Schedule A. Schedule A is the schedule that provides a necessary time for a thorough review while also building a buffer for unforeseen delays and holiday schedules. Keeping us on track for the June, 2026 election.”

Other speakers, including UC Davis alumni, young parents, and longtime residents, spoke of affordability, declining school enrollment, and the need for family housing.

“I just wanted to come up here and voice my support for Village Farms Davis and for it to be on Schedule A,” said Charlene Iry, executive director for the Yolo County Association of Realtors. “Unfortunately when it came time to purchasing a home with our child, we had to move into Woodland just due to the affordability and availability issue. And it’s something that’s really common amongst my cohort, despite having pretty decent jobs.”

Val Garris, a parent of three, told the council, “It is really important to me that our town has affordable family friendly housing and that enough families can live in our community to keep our schools thriving and well supported. Therefore, I wanted to express my support for the staff’s recommendation to follow the timeline laid out in the Schedule A to ensure that Village Farms will be on the June, 2026 ballot.”

Another resident, Deanna Gallagher, added, “We cannot delay this being on the ballot. We need to think about our declining enrollment and make decisions that prioritize and address that. By choosing Schedule A Village Farms Davis will have a better chance of passing. Families and teachers need more affordable housing options here in Davis and Village Farms will provide that. Please support Davis Schools and families by choosing Schedule A.”

Other residents, including callers and in-person speakers, repeated the same refrain: support the project and keep it on track. “Village Farms provides the right mix of homes that are urgently needed in Davis today. In fact, they were probably needed yesterday. Please don’t delay,” said Lauren Gary, a 40-year Davis resident and mother of three.

“I’d like to give a brief comment on my positive thoughts on Village Farm. This is a very well sought out project. It has many benefits for the community, including affordable housing, which we always need and desperately need now,” said longtime resident Carolyn Leonard. “They’re even going to have a firehouse there, two parks, lots of green belt trails, lots of open space. It looks like a wonderful, wonderful project and I would urge you please to stick to the timeline for Schedule A.”

In the end, council members indicated support for Schedule A but noted they wanted flexibility if major revisions were required.

“I definitely don’t want us to feel pressured because I think actually the city, you might have different opinions on this, but I think the city’s been a pretty good partner in this process and any delays that have resulted have not really been because of staff failing to respond on time, et cetera. So we’re kind of moving things along as fast as we can,” Mayor Bapu Vaitla said.

He added, “We would like to get a fair hearing on people to vote on JRD as soon as possible. I don’t want City Council to be squeezed in their feedback and decision making. So I’d support Schedule A. I also feel like if we do have extensive feedback, there’s the option to pivot to Schedule B.”

The council will continue policy discussions on September 30 that could influence Village Farms and other proposed peripheral projects.

