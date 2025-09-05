Op-Ed | Response to Comments on Education, Accountability and the Price of Pretending: Part I

by David Taormino

I will only respond to the inaccurate comments, not those based on contrary opinions to mine.

1. “The School District has invited 1,200 children” to attend Davis schools daily in the past few years. Response: Off and on, the School District advertised regularly on radio stations KFBK and on the Local National Public Radio station (cap radio) encouraging parents to enroll their children in Davis schools. Yes, a parent has to officially ask and the District can deny the request, typically for lack of space: rejections have not occurred for several years as evidenced by the 1,200 students.

2. “Taormino and others in Springlake have profited from Davis high quality schools.” Response: While that is true thanks to the Davis School District opening its Davis doors, it was not our first choice. In the early 2000’s we offered the Woodland Joint Unified School District a FREE 10-acre school site worth $3.5 million dollars and additional $1.0 million dollar endowment to be used for enhanced Reading, Math and Science teachers/classes beyond the District’s normal staffing. A total of $4.5 million dollars. The District to our SHOCK said “NO.” Why?

The Woodland Trustees were afraid that with these funds, the Springlake school would be the finest Elementary School in Woodland and would rival any Davis Elementary School, if not exceed Davis’s level of quality. According to the District’s logic, Woodland parents outside of Springlake would be upset that their children’s schools weren’t as good as the new one in Springlake. Rather than using Springlake Developers as an example of enhancement opportunities, the District said NO to our $4.5 million. LESSON: in Woodland it is better that all children receive a mediocre education, than some receive a superior one provided by developers funding such opportunities. Four years after our offer of a free school site and endowment, the District paid us the fair market value of the school site, $3.5 million.

As Springlake developers we had no influence on whether homebuyers could bring their children to Davis. Which was entirely a Davis District decision. At that time, around 2005 Davis schools were mostly full and allowed only a few children to transfer.

Obviously, times have changed, and it should be noted that the District’s current lack of Davis students was predictable and inevitable when you examine the logical and foreseeable impacts of the City’s Housing policies and the District’s “no comment attitude” towards proposed residential developments. Over the last 10 years or so, I raised this inevitable problem with District Trustees and Management, City of Davis Planning Commission and Council. All rejected my admonition because the messenger was a Developer. A common practice for Vanguard readers as well.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: