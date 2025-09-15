Court Watch: Judge Denies Mental Health Diversion in Domestic Violence Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Friday denied a defense motion for mental health diversion, citing threats to public safety after hearing victim testimony about repeated violence.

The man is charged with two felony counts of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, one misdemeanor count of child abuse, a misdemeanor count of distributing inappropriate images of another, and several criminal history enhancements.

Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira filed a motion for mental health diversion, arguing that the man was diagnosed with substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health disorders. She said mental health treatment would help him reintegrate into society. Sequeira also noted that, while released on bail for the past six months, he had attended all court hearings and committed no additional crimes.

Deputy District Attorney David Robbins argued that the accused posed a threat to society if released on diversion.

In accordance with Marsy’s Law, the alleged victim, his ex-partner, testified in favor of the prosecution. She described repeated violence, including beatings, stabbing, intrusion, stalking and an attempt to break into her home. She said he did not act under the influence of mental health disorders but displayed a pattern of violent behavior and a history of gang violence.

The victim said she has undergone physical therapy, reconstructive surgeries and mental health treatment because of the violence. She asserted that releasing him on diversion would endanger the community.

Sequeira responded by pointing out his good behavior while on bail and citing his complex history with gang violence and policing. She added that the current charges do not qualify as a “super strike,” meaning the defense could legally request mental health diversion despite past violent crime convictions.

According to Sequeira, he grew up in a majority Hispanic community labeled “ghetto” by local police, where he endured gang violence and racial profiling.

At age 18, he was arrested and charged with a felony for possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine. Sequeira argued that he never received adequate substance addiction treatment.

She also said the victim had lived with him and consumed alcohol and drugs with him, despite being aware of his violent behavior. She noted he faced previous super strike charges but was not convicted.

Robbins emphasized his criminal history, arguing that he had opportunities to seek treatment despite his claims of racial profiling.

Judge Daniel Wolk denied the mental health diversion on the grounds of suitability. While acknowledging that a licensed psychiatrist had diagnosed him — making him technically eligible for diversion — the judge said he posed a threat to public safety due to “violating the law multiple times” and is facing the possibility of a lengthy jail sentence.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and is expected to last five weeks.

