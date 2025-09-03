Court Watch: Yolo County Judge Sides with Prosecution in Pretrial Release Hearing

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County judge denied pretrial release Tuesday after prosecutors claimed an accused man had been dishonest about his mental health needs, despite defense arguments that treatment, not incarceration, was necessary.

The bail review hearing in Yolo County Superior Court focused on whether the accused could be released for mental health treatment. Deputy District Attorney Diane Ortiz argued that the accused’s failure to complete a court-ordered mental health assessment showed dishonesty, while Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan countered that it instead demonstrated the accused’s lack of insight into his own illness.

The accused is facing felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon, assault by force, and other related aggravations and enhancements. Court records showed that the accused has a history of probation violations and noncompliance with the terms of his prior supervised release, raising concerns about his ability to follow through with court-ordered conditions.

During the hearing, Judge Clara Levers initially asked if the accused had completed his ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) mental health assessment, which had been previously ordered by the court. The defense acknowledged that the assessment had not been completed yet and filed a motion for pretrial release. Davtyan argued that the accused’s untreated mental health disorder was a significant factor driving his criminalizations and that treatment, rather than incarceration, was necessary. Judge Levers acknowledged the defense’s point, noting the connection between the accused’s untreated mental health issues and his criminal behavior.

Ortiz, however, opposed the motion, using the defense’s mental health argument against the accused. She mentioned the mental health illnesses of the accused but used it to emphasize a prior incident where three individuals were harmed in a single day, stating that the accused posed a serious public safety risk. She also claimed that the accused’s failure to complete the ASAM or take proactive steps toward getting the necessary treatment indicated that he had been dishonest with the court. The prosecution did not acknowledge the defense’s argument about necessary mental health treatment for the accused.

Davtyan strongly countered Ortiz’s argument, stating that the accused had not been dishonest. Instead, he explained that the accused’s failure to act only reflected a lack of insight into his own mental health condition. The defense argued that the accused’s inability to recognize or manage his illness is further evidence that treatment, not custody, is necessary.

Despite the defense’s arguments surrounding the accused’s need for mental health treatment, Judge Levers sided with the prosecution. She denied the motion for pretrial release and set the bail at $25,000. The accused will remain in custody without access to the treatment that both the defense and the court acknowledged he needs.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: