Court Watch: Judge Relocates Probation Meetings for Unhoused Man in Yolo County

WOODLAND, Calif. – A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Tuesday recognized that violations of postrelease community supervision are unavoidable when an unhoused man cannot travel to required meetings in another county, ordering that his probation check-ins be moved from Sacramento to Yolo County.

During the hearing, Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan argued before Judge Clara M. Levers that his client had been unable to attend meetings because of transportation barriers. He said previous rulings led to an unjust felony charge.

In September, the man admitted to violating his postrelease community supervision but requested that his terms be modified. He explained that while he lives unhoused in Yolo County, he was required to report to Sacramento County due to a prior hold there.

Deputy District Attorney Gustavo Figueroa argued that the man had a history of violations under both probation and other postrelease community supervision cases, making him untrustworthy to appear if released. However, Figueroa acknowledged that moving the meetings to Yolo County would likely improve attendance.

Davtyan maintained that his client poses no threat to himself or the public and would reliably attend meetings if they were accessible. He emphasized that the man lives in Yolo County without transportation, making travel to Sacramento impossible, though he has expressed a desire to comply.

Figueroa said he supported a solution that shortens the man’s sentence and relocates meetings to Yolo County, provided probation and the judge agree.

Judge Levers approved the change. The man’s next probation meeting is scheduled in Woodland, and both the court and probation officers are working to transfer the rest of his appointments to Yolo County. However, custody orders still require that he serve 30 days in county jail for his violation.

