Governor Signs Attorney General Bonta’s Sponsored Housing Bills into Law

by Vanguard Staff

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed two major housing bills sponsored by his office—Senate Bill 786 by Senator Jesse Arreguín and Senate Bill 808 by Senator Anna Caballero—both aimed at cutting red tape and accelerating housing construction across the state. The two measures will take effect on January 1, 2026.

“Millions of Californians are desperate for housing options that fit their budget and are near loved ones, social networks, and jobs. That means we need to build more homes, and quickly. In recent years, our Legislature has passed several bills to address this crisis, but the reality is that we still have much progress to make,” Bonta said. “I sponsored SB 786 and SB 808 because these bills will accelerate our progress toward a more affordable California. I’m grateful to Senators Anna Caballero and Jesse Arreguín for authoring these important pieces of legislation, and to Governor Newsom for signing them into law.”

California continues to face a deep housing shortage, with state housing officials estimating that millions of affordable units are needed to meet demand. Both SB 786 and SB 808 were designed to remove procedural bottlenecks and close legal loopholes that slow or block new home construction, particularly in communities that have struggled to meet state housing mandates.

SB 786 establishes clear rules for how courts and state agencies interpret housing element law, which governs how cities and counties plan for future housing. The bill sets out new procedures to resolve disputes more efficiently and ensure that local governments meet their housing obligations.

Under the new law, when there are conflicting development standards between a city’s housing element and another element of its general plan, the most recently adopted element will control. That provision, according to the Attorney General’s Office, is intended to give developers and local governments clarity on which standards apply, reducing ambiguity and avoiding litigation that can delay construction for years.

SB 786 also creates accountability measures for local governments that fail to follow through on commitments made in their certified housing elements. If a city or county promises to remove barriers to housing development by a certain deadline but fails to do so, the bill directs the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) to review that jurisdiction’s housing element for possible decertification. Losing certification can have significant consequences, including triggering the state’s “builder’s remedy,” which allows housing projects to move forward even if they don’t conform to local zoning.

The legislation further amends judicial procedures for housing element cases to ensure faster and more effective relief in court. It authorizes judges to issue temporary relief early in cases when there is clear evidence that a housing element is likely invalid, and specifies that court orders requiring adoption of a compliant housing element are not stayed pending appeal. Supporters say these provisions will prevent cities from using procedural appeals to stall compliance.

“SB 786 addresses housing affordability impacting millions of Californians by ensuring that the housing being planned for actually gets built. This bill will make it easier to create desperately needed housing across the state by minimizing costly delays and eliminating court loopholes,” said Senator Arreguín. “I am thankful for Attorney General Rob Bonta’s sponsorship of this bill and his leadership to ensure housing for all.”

While SB 786 focuses on local planning, SB 808 addresses housing project disputes that arise during the entitlement and permitting process. Under existing law, when a local government improperly denies or delays a housing project that complies with state housing laws—such as the Housing Accountability Act, ministerial approval statutes, or laws governing accessory dwelling units—the project applicant or the Attorney General may file an enforcement action in court.

SB 808 creates an expedited process for those actions to be heard and resolved quickly, aiming to prevent projects from being mired in years of litigation. The new process preserves existing substantive law and local authority but accelerates timelines for judicial review, allowing compliant housing projects to move forward faster.

“A core value that I have always held is the belief that safe, decent, affordable housing is a human right. Behind every stalled housing project are families waiting for a place to call home. With Governor Newsom’s signature on my bill, SB 808, we now have a fairer, faster process to resolve disputes and get homes built without unnecessary delay,” said Senator Caballero. “I’m deeply grateful to have Attorney General Rob Bonta as a partner to help more families, young people, and seniors find stability in the communities they love.”

Both measures are part of a broader effort by the Attorney General’s Office to enforce and strengthen California’s housing laws. Bonta has created a Housing Strike Force within the Department of Justice to investigate and litigate violations of state housing mandates and to ensure local governments follow through on planning and permitting commitments. His office has also intervened in numerous cases across the state to defend affordable housing projects and uphold fair housing requirements.

The Attorney General’s Office has noted that legal enforcement is only one piece of the solution. Streamlining the judicial and administrative processes, as the new laws do, is intended to remove unnecessary barriers and encourage collaboration rather than conflict between the state, developers, and local governments.

Housing advocates have praised the bills as pragmatic tools to ensure that California’s housing targets translate into actual homes. By clarifying responsibilities, setting enforceable deadlines, and creating a faster path to resolve disputes, supporters say SB 786 and SB 808 will make the state’s housing framework more predictable and effective.

Opponents, however, have raised concerns that the measures could limit local control or overwhelm courts with expedited cases. Lawmakers backing the bills counter that the crisis in affordability and availability leaves little choice but to streamline processes that have become too cumbersome and prone to abuse.

Both bills, according to supporters, represent an important next step in California’s multi-year effort to reform its housing laws and hold jurisdictions accountable for results rather than plans. With their passage, the state aims to build on recent housing reforms and accelerate progress toward solving California’s housing crisis.

