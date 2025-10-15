Opinion: California’s Housing ‘Progress’ Masks a Deeper Failure

That failure reflects the deeper truth about California’s housing crisis: despite talk of streamlining and ‘density bonuses,’ the state’s housing system is still paralyzed by underfunded planning departments, risk-averse city councils, soaring construction costs, and a political culture that mistakes delay for prudence.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of SB 79, the latest in a string of housing reforms, has been hailed as a landmark victory for YIMBY advocates. The bill sets mandatory density minimums near transit stops and trims away some of the red tape cities use to stall development.

Supporters may call it bold, but the truth is far more sobering: SB 79 represents movement, not transformation—a modest measure of progress in a state that continues to fall catastrophically short of its own housing promises.

California is building far too little, far too slowly, and far too expensively—and nowhere illustrates that better than Sacramento, a city that, despite years of housing talk, embodies the structural paralysis at the heart of the state’s crisis.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the city issued just 2,387 of the nearly 5,700 housing permits needed last year to stay on track toward its 2029 goal of 45,580 new homes—proof that Sacramento, like much of California, is far behind on its housing targets and that SB 79 won’t change that math.

That failure reflects the deeper truth about California’s housing crisis: despite talk of streamlining and “density bonuses,” the state’s housing system is still paralyzed by underfunded planning departments, risk-averse city councils, soaring construction costs, and a political culture that mistakes delay for prudence—SB 79 may adjust the settings, but it doesn’t fix the machine.

On paper, the bill looks sweeping—forcing cities to allow buildings of five to seven stories and at least 100 units per acre within a half-mile of major transit stops while prohibiting local restrictions that would “physically preclude” such projects—but in practice, it’s another attempt to steer cities toward transit-oriented density by stripping away the veto power long wielded by NIMBY homeowners and city councils.

That’s long overdue, but whether it actually results in new housing remains to be seen.

Governor Newsom, in his signing statement, said the cost of inaction “is simply too high.” That is true—but action without follow-through can be just as hollow.

Although the governor has made housing production a central priority and pledged to hold localities accountable, state data show persistent stagnation, with sluggish permitting, stalled projects, and worsening affordability despite more than forty housing bills passed in recent years.

Newsom has set a goal of building 2.5 million homes in California by 2030, and, while his administration has passed numerous laws aimed at streamlining permits and legalizing density, the state’s pace of housing production offers little reason for confidence.

According to a senior YIMBY official, “The easiest thing the California legislature can do is to legalize more housing and streamline the process and that’s what we’ve done this session.”

But he also acknowledges the headwinds—from tariffs to high interest rates—that may yet keep the goal out of reach.

He added, “The governor took some pretty bold steps this year to get us close.”

Until the housing gets approved and built, I’m not sure I share that optimism even if I believe that the state took a step in the right direction.

What’s missing from SB 79, as from much of Sacramento’s housing policy, is any real mechanism to ensure that new housing is built, not just allowed.

Zoning reform clears the path, but developers still must want to build—and right now, they largely don’t.

High interest rates, skyrocketing labor costs, and uncertain market returns have cooled construction even in places that welcome it.

Sacramento’s experience proves the point. Even where the city has rezoned for higher density, projects stall for lack of financing.

The Bee’s story about a proposed six-story, 33-unit affordable housing complex on T Street captures the absurd scale of the gap: one modest project, celebrated as progress, in a city that needs tens of thousands of homes.

The project targets the “missing middle”—those who earn too much to qualify for subsidized housing but too little to afford market rents.

Yet even this small step required years of planning and multiple layers of approval.

This isn’t just a matter of local resistance—it’s the predictable outcome of a housing system built around private profit rather than public need.

Every few years, Sacramento passes another “streamlining” bill hailed as the breakthrough that will finally unlock supply, yet production lags, the governor signs, YIMBYs cheer, cities issue press releases—and little actually changes.

There is a certain political convenience in celebrating movement as progress.

For legislators, it signals action without demanding confrontation with the deeper truth: California’s housing crisis is not caused by a lack of legal authority to build. It is caused by a lack of political will to fund what the market won’t.

Even if SB 79 succeeds in opening more parcels near transit for development, that housing will not be built for the people who need it most.

Market-rate apartments near rail stops will fill quickly—with those who can afford $3,000 rents. The working poor and the lower middle class will remain priced out. As long as affordability is treated as a side benefit rather than a central goal, the “housing crisis” will simply become a crisis of a different kind.

Senator Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, has long argued that California must “say no to NIMBYs and to city councils that are yelling at them.”

He’s right that local obstruction has been a major barrier.

But there’s another form of obstruction just as powerful: the state’s unwillingness to invest directly in housing production. SB 79’s framework presumes private developers will fill the gap once restrictions ease. That faith in market equilibrium is belied by every recent trend line.

Sacramento’s stagnation is not an exception—it is the rule.

Across California, from San Jose to San Diego, cities are falling behind on their Regional Housing Needs Allocations (RHNA). The system demands results but offers few resources. And when the state cracks down—threatening lawsuits or funding cuts—local governments respond by passing plans, not by producing homes.

In this sense, SB 79 might even deepen the illusion of progress.

It will allow state leaders to claim victory for “cutting red tape” while construction numbers remain flat. The gap between rhetoric and reality could grow wider. Californians will hear that the state has acted boldly, that housing near transit is now guaranteed—and then see little change on the ground.

There is, of course, symbolic value in the law’s passage. It establishes a new baseline that future reforms can build upon. It acknowledges that housing scarcity is a statewide concern, not a matter of local discretion. And it signals that the state is at least willing to confront entrenched political taboos around density and zoning.

But symbolism does not shelter families.

Sacramento’s empty lots and slow-moving projects illustrate the limits of legislative ambition divorced from material capacity. What California needs is not just permission to build, but commitment to build: direct public funding, stronger inclusionary requirements, regional housing authorities with real power, and a shift from the idea of housing as investment to housing as infrastructure.

SB 79 represents progress, yes—but progress of the most modest kind.

It is an incremental victory in a system that requires structural change. Until Sacramento’s skyline—and those of every California city—begin to rise with truly affordable housing, “progress” will remain a hollow word.

