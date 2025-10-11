League of Women Voters Encourages Voter Education on Proposition 50

Michelle Famula hosts a LWV forum in 2020

Despite the California League’s decision that it will not to take a position on Proposition 50, local Leagues are encouraged to continue their tradition of active, visible local voter education.

On Wednesday, October 15, the Yolo County League of Women Voters will hold a voter education event, “Understanding the Proposition 50 Special Election: Nonpartisan Voter Information for Yolo County,” 7:00-8:30 pm at the Woodland Community and Senior Center, 2001 East Street in Woodland. The event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Doors open at 6:45 pm.

Community members are encouraged to go to bit.ly/P50Presentation to sign up to attend in person. The event will also be livestreamed by Woodland TV or can be watched after the event until election day at the League’s website lwvyolo.org.

Those in attendance will receive the State League’s November 2025 Easy Voter Guide, which will set the agenda for the non-partisan educational presentation by local League members. The event offers information to help voters better understand ballot access and return features for both mail-in and in-person voting options, along with a concise summary of the single November ballot measure, Proposition 50. Current congressional district maps and proposed federal representation district changes for Yolo County residents and the State will be covered.

League-sponsored voter education events honor our nonpartisan policies. No campaign literature or paraphernalia, such as signs, T-shirts, hats, buttons, etc., will be allowed inside the meeting room.

The League of Women Voters of Yolo County is a non-partisan organizations committed to voter education and robust election participation.

