California Becomes First State to Enact Reparative Justice Bill

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senator Akilah Weber Pierson’s Senate Bill 518, known as the Reparative Justice Bill, into law, making California the first state in the nation to take this historic step toward reparative justice. The legislation moves beyond acknowledgment of the harm caused by slavery and builds a permanent foundation for reparative action within the state.

SB 518 establishes the Bureau for Descendants of American Slavery, a new, permanent state agency tasked with verifying eligibility for reparations, safeguarding applicant privacy, educating the public about reparative justice, and coordinating future initiatives to address the enduring legacy of slavery and systemic discrimination. The law marks a move toward accountability and systemic reform.

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D., a Democrat from San Diego, said, “SB 518 is a step toward acknowledging that painful truth and creating the structures needed to repair it. This bill represents hope, responsibility, and a commitment to make right what was wrong for far too long.”

She emphasized that the measure takes California “from words to work,” focusing on meaningful action rather than symbolic acknowledgment.

As the first legislation of its kind in the U.S., SB 518 positions California as a model for other states exploring similar reparative initiatives. The senator said it “provides a blueprint for how governments can turn the lesson of history into systems that uplift communities and restore trust.”

Senator Weber Pierson represents California’s 39th Senate District, encompassing portions of San Diego County, including the cities of Coronado, El Cajon, La Mesa, and Lemon Grove, as well as parts of San Diego. She chairs the Budget Subcommittee No. 3 on Health and Human Services and leads the California Legislative Black Caucus.

