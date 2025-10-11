California Ends ‘Endless Probation’ for Youth under Landmark Reform Bill AB 1376

Assemblymember Mia Bonta

“Too many young people felt forgotten and trapped in endless cycles of probation.” – Assemblymember Mia Bonta

“By signing AB 1376 into law, Governor Newsom has taken a major step toward confronting the racial inequities that plague our youth justice system.” – Laura Ridolfi, Policy Director of the Haywood Burns Institute

SACRAMENTO, CA – In a major step forward toward reforming California’s youth justice system, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed Assembly Bill 1376, authored by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland).

The legislation imposes new limits on juvenile probation terms, mandates individualized case plans, and introduces mechanisms to prevent young people from being trapped in cycles of prolonged supervision.

Supporters of the bill hailed it as a landmark reform that will realign probation practices with developmental science and equity principles. Advocates say the law will bring long-awaited relief to thousands of young Californians who have faced excessive and often counterproductive probation terms that disrupted their education, employment, and healthy development.

“Too many young people felt forgotten and trapped in endless cycles of probation,” said Assemblymember Mia Bonta. “This system kept bright members of our future generations from normal development and failed to provide rehabilitation opportunities. For the over 10,000 young Californians who navigate probation each year, I’m glad they will now face a system designed to help them succeed rather than perpetuate cycles of law enforcement involvement. I am proud California took this opportunity to support evidence-based solutions and address the school-to-prison pipeline.”

Under AB 1376, youth probation supervision will be presumptively capped at 12 months following a youth’s most recent hearing unless a court determines that an extension serves both the young person’s and the public’s best interests.

The law also requires that probation conditions be personalized, developmentally appropriate, and proportionate to the offense. It directs courts to ensure regular review hearings to assess whether youth are receiving appropriate services and have access to programs supporting rehabilitation and reintegration.

According to research cited by youth justice advocates, probation systems in many counties currently impose up to 50 conditions on young people, ranging from school attendance requirements to curfews and counseling mandates.

Each condition carries the risk of a technical violation, which can lead to extended supervision or even re-confinement, regardless of whether a new offense was committed.

Advocates argue that these requirements often fail to promote accountability or positive youth development and instead contribute to cycles of punishment that keep youth entangled in the legal system.

Supporters of the legislation emphasize the disproportionate impact of probation practices on youth of color. Eighty-six percent of youth currently on probation in California are youth of color, a statistic that underscores what advocates describe as deep racial inequities within the juvenile justice system.

“This is a landmark victory for youth justice in California,” said Laura Ridolfi, Policy Director of the Haywood Burns Institute. “By signing AB 1376 into law, Governor Newsom has taken a major step toward confronting the racial inequities that plague our youth justice system. This law reforms a broken system that disproportionately harms youth of color, who represent 86% of those on probation and spend significantly longer under supervision than white youth. AB 1376 will dramatically reduce the time young people spend in cycles of endless probation that pulls them deeper into the system instead of supporting their growth and success.”

Anne Irwin, founder and director of Smart Justice California, also praised the governor’s action.

“We thank Governor Newsom for signing AB 1376 into law, and commend Assemblymember Bonta for her steadfast advocacy on behalf of California youth,” Irwin said. “With AB 1376 California has taken a significant step toward improving community safety and establishing a more just and effective youth probation system that incentivizes positive behavior.”

Advocates say the bill builds upon years of reform efforts aimed at dismantling punitive structures in the juvenile system. The policy shift reflects an emerging consensus that long probation terms often harm rather than help young people, leading to school disengagement, mental health struggles, and diminished prospects for stable employment. Research from states such as Illinois and New York has shown that shorter probation terms paired with targeted support services improve outcomes and reduce recidivism.

In addition to setting a time limit on probation, AB 1376 codifies the principle that the youth justice system must treat young people as individuals with distinct developmental needs. Courts are required to weigh evidence before extending supervision and must demonstrate that continued oversight serves the youth’s rehabilitation and public safety interests. Regular review hearings will provide accountability checkpoints to ensure that young people are not left in limbo within the system.

Supporters describe these provisions as necessary to end what they call “default indefinite probation,” a practice that has often left youth supervised for years with little evidence of rehabilitative benefit. The reform aligns with recommendations from juvenile justice experts who argue that long-term supervision frequently undermines trust, fosters alienation, and interrupts normal adolescent development.

However, not everyone supports the legislation. The Chief Probation Officers of California (CPOC), a statewide association representing county probation departments, strongly opposed AB 1376 and expressed concern that the new law could jeopardize public safety.

“The signing of Assembly Bill 1376 into law comes at a challenging time for California’s juvenile justice system, especially as tools continue to be removed from probation while more serious caseloads are increasing—undermining the will of voters who supported stronger accountability measures,” said Steve Jackson, President of CPOC.

Jackson warned that the bill “sets a presumptive twelve-month limit on probation, making arbitrary decisions for many cases, including some of the most serious and complicated crimes and the greatest need for interventions.” He said the legislation “ignores the important balance of accountability and opportunity” and could limit flexibility in addressing the needs of youth who have committed more serious offenses.

“Following the realignment of the Division of Juvenile Justice, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of youth and young adults on county probation who have been adjudicated for the most serious and violent 707(b) offenses,” Jackson said. “In light of this shift, imposing arbitrary timelines limits the flexibility needed for effective supervision and treatment, and provides the individualized case plans and treatment which are essential for supporting youth while protecting the public.”

Jackson added that CPOC “advocates for evidence-based practices that balance rehabilitation with safety,” and urged policymakers to “prioritize policies that honor this balance and foster long-term positive outcomes.”

Despite these objections, supporters of AB 1376 argue that the reform represents an essential realignment toward restorative justice and developmental accountability. They point to a growing body of evidence showing that punitive, surveillance-based models are less effective at reducing reoffending than approaches emphasizing mentorship, education, and family support.

For Bonta and her allies, the legislation represents a critical move toward fairness, proportionality, and healing in California’s youth justice system. They describe the reform as part of a broader effort to end practices that have perpetuated racial disparities and hindered opportunities for rehabilitation.

“This victory comes after years of grassroots community organizing and campaigning to free young people from endless cycles of probation supervision,” said supporters in a joint statement. “We acknowledge that our work is not done—we must continue fighting to ensure all youth, including those currently excluded from the protections of AB 1376, receive the same safeguards from indefinite probation.”

AB 1376 will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: